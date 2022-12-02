As much as we all love Mariah Carey, it’s truly not Christmas until we watch our favorite holiday programming. Whether it’s A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, or something more grown up like The Best Man Holiday, there are some classics that you wait all year to watch. Well, in the world of streaming, you don’t have to wait for your show to come on TV, you can just log on and enjoy it whenever and wherever you want. To make your Christmas time viewing easier, this is your guide on where to find all the best holiday TV specials and movies.
As much as we all love Mariah Carey, it’s truly not Christmas until we watch our favorite holiday programming. Whether it’s A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, or something more grown up like The Best Man Holiday, there are some classics that you wait all year to watch. Well, in the world of streaming, you don’t have to wait for your show to come on TV, you can just log on and enjoy it whenever and wherever you want. To make your Christmas time viewing easier, this is your guide on where to find all the best holiday TV specials and movies.
2 / 13
Frosty the Snowman - Paramount+
Frosty the Snowman - Paramount+
As sweet as the story of Frosty is, do you know how much trouble I would’ve been in if I hopped a train to the North Pole because I didn’t want a snowman to melt? I would still be grounded.
3 / 13
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - Paramount+
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - Paramount+
Rudolph is such a smart, timeless story of acceptance and kindness that Christmas doesn’t feel real until you visit the Island of Misfit Toys and check in with Hermey the Elf.
4 / 13
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Peacock
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Peacock
At some point, the holiday crunch gets to us all and we tap into our inner Grinch. Just like Dr. Seuss’ famous green grump, you’re not a bad person, you just cannot stand to hear “Jingle Bells” one more time.
5 / 13
A Charlie Brown Christmas - AppleTV+
A Charlie Brown Christmas - AppleTV+
Personally, this is my all-time favorite holiday special. It’s such a brilliantly layered story with a classic soundtrack. “Christmas Time is Here” gets me every time.
6 / 13
This Christmas - Hulu
This Christmas - Hulu
With Loretta Devine, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Regina King, Sharon Leal, Lauren London and Chris Brown, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more star-studded, quintessentially Black movie. Do yourself a favor and stream it, so you don’t have to sit through a needlessly long, commercial-filled airing.
7 / 13
Love Actually - Peacock
Love Actually - Peacock
This movie is chock full of memorable moments that I can’t celebrate the season without. Hugh Grant dancing around Downing Street; Andrew Lincoln awkwardly telling his best friend’s wife that he loves her; and Emma Thompson breaking down to Joni Mitchell when she realizes her husband is cheating. That last one destroys me every single time and I’ve seen Love Actually more than 100 times.
8 / 13
Last Holiday - Prime Video
Last Holiday - Prime Video
Queen Latifah gives one of her best performances in this movie that sells itself as a holiday rom-com, but is actually a beautiful lesson on living life to the fullest. In our new post-COVID world, this film is even more poignant and emotional.
9 / 13
Almost Christmas - Amazon Video
Almost Christmas - Amazon Video
Yes, things get uncomfortably messy, but Gabrielle Union and Kimberly Elise are amazing, so it’s worth it.
10 / 13
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - Netflix
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - Netflix
Though it was just released in 2020, Jingle Jangle has already become a modern classic that we can’t get through the season without watching a few times.
11 / 13
The Best Man Holiday - Amazon Video
The Best Man Holiday - Amazon Video
In case your family is too nice and respectful, put this one on so you can start the age-old debate about which is better: The Best Man or The Best Man Holiday? Then spice things up with the new Peacock series, The Best Man: The Final Chapter.
12 / 13
The Preacher’s Wife - Disney+
The Preacher’s Wife - Disney+
If you aren’t praising when Whitney starts singing “Joy to the World,” you officially have no Christmas spirit. The soundtrack is an essential part of any holiday playlist.
13 / 13