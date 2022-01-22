The pandemic might be ongoing, but we are outside, and touching road, ok?! Well at least on film! The producers behind ‘Girls Trip’ have officially announced that ‘Girls Trip 2’ is underway. If you’ve been itching for a getaway, then this highly anticipated sequel might soothe that ache, if only a little.

Will Packer broke the news this past Friday during a taping of Good Morning America.

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at ‘GMA’: the ‘Girls Trip 2' sequel, we are underway,” he stated. “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.”

Packer, who is also producing the 2022 Academy Awards, produced the original film in 2017 with director, Malcolm D. Lee. The film was written by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver.

“We are underway with ‘Girls Trip 2,’ and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” Packer continued. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

The original film tells the epic story of four college friends reuniting after the trials and tribulations of adulthood have kept them apart for so long. And where do four Black women travel to when looking for good fun, good D, and debauchery go? To New Orleans, of course! The Essence Fest to be specific.

While expectations were initially low for the first movie, despite its star studded main cast including hip hop icon, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, comedian Tiffany Haddish, and Regina Hall, Girls Trip quickly became a critical and financial success.

It was rated high by Rotten Tomatoes at 92%, and also made a significant earning of over $140 million with a $19 million dollar budget. The film scooped up several awards as well including two NAACP Image Awards, an MTV Movie Award, and two Black Reel Awards.

In other words, put some respect on Black women led comedies. (Because Bridesmaids, who?)

We might not yet know where the ladies will be headed to next, but they are SURE to bring that same energy the second time around. So call your girlfriends, your book club, and your grandma too (if she’s into dirty jokes), and let them know it won’t be long before the Flossy Posse is back on screen.