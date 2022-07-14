Despite how Will Smith may be viewed by folks both inside and outside of Hollywood right now, thanks to the now infamous Oscars s lap, his Bad Boys co star Martin Lawrence isn’t going to let that get in the way of the two reuniting for one more film.

In a recent digital cover interview for the July edition of Ebony, Lawrence addressed rumors that Bad Boys 4 may have been cancelled due to what transpired with Smith at this year’s Academy Awards, saying, “We got one more at least.”

Of he and Smith coming together for the franchise initially, he later added, “For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office—that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]. I didn’t go to college, so I felt TV was my college years. I felt with movies, I had graduated; it was just different.”

Their 2020 hit film Bad Boys For Life earned $424.6 million globally against a $90 million production budget, making it the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise. While some may felt the film was a bit ridiculous at times (myself included), I can’t say that I wouldn’t look forward to seeing one more film with these two.

Outside of this film, however, Lawrence has definitely been feeling the love for another career defining project: the ever-popular sitcom Martin. The recently released Martin: The Reunion Special on BET+ had the cast and fans from all over reminiscing on just how much the show meant to them and memorable moments. Martin Lawrence may be a “bad boy for life, ” but he’s undoubtedly a beloved cultural icon as well and it’s good to see him back in the limelight.