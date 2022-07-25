Why not call this the year of the Blackfamous blowup? With Monique and Sheryl Lee Ralph on the rise again, some of our beloved stars will no longer be our treasured secrets. Sheryl Lee Ralph proudly told the Hollywood Reporter that she was Blackfamous ( which is someone mostly known and cherished by Black people) and how a white Hollywood-type asked the icon what work had she done. (Uh, we at the Root are shaking our collective heads).

Listen, there are Black A-listers like Denzel and Beyonce who are beloved by everyone, but the “Black famous” celebrities have been ours alone, but we are willing to share. For those who don’t know and others who want to confirm they were on the right side of history, here are some of our favorite Blackfamous celebs.