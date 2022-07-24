Marvel fans, rejoice! The trailer for the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, “Wakanda Forever” just debuted at San Diego’s Comic Con, and the tears are already flowing. Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 after a private battle with cancer, movie goers have had mixed emotions about the continuation of the franchise. But with the promise of a literal new life being born into the storyline, the grieving will find solace in the legacy of T’Challa.

The trailer features a version of “No Woman No Cry,” performed by Tems, which then feeds into snippets of Kendrick Lamar’s “We Gon’ Be Alright.” The composition feels haunting and inspiring all at once as we see familiar faces come into view. Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke will all be reprising their roles, as well as Letitia Wright whose character, Shuri is named as a potential successor to her brother T’Challa.

“It’s a blessing, we’ve grown so much. It’s an honor to bring this movie to you and honor big brother,” said Wright in a statement.

A few new faces making their introduction to Wakanda are Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, as well as Michaela Coel playing the role of Aneka.

Said Dominique Thorne, “I think we all know that the impact that Black Panther had on the world is indelible, it’s indescribable, it’s physical, emotional, mental and most of all spiritual. So to be a part of it returning to the screen and highlighting these beautiful stories from this very necessary perspective, it’s a blessing.”

While Boseman unfortunately shot no footage prior to his passing that will be included in the new film, director Ryan Coogler says his impact can and will be felt throughout the movie.

“We put our love for Chadwick into this film,” Coogler told Deadline. “We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humor. It’s also a roller coaster of a movie. It goes to new places in Wakanda that we’ve never been before but other corners of the MCU.”

Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022, and the full trailer can be viewed here.