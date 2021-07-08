What If...We Get to Hear Chadwick Boseman's Voice as T'Challa Again?

T’Challa (voiced by the late Chadwick Boseman) in What If…?, coming to Disney+. Screenshot : Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast—it’s full of sequels, spin-offs, prequels and even…hypothetical possibilities.

You may have heard about Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series coming to Disney+ called What If…? at the end of 2020 when Marvel Entertainment gave us all a first look at the late Chadwick Boseman’s last performance as T’Challa.



Now? We have even more with the newest trailer, which debuted Thursday.

Marvel Studios’ What If...? Official Trailer / Marvel Entertainment (YouTube)

Here’s the scoop about the upcoming ambitious series, which “reimagines famous events from films in the MCU,” via the official press release sent to The Root:



Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

“A Ravager never flies solo,” T’Challa says, then repeats the phrase with a lilt that gives me heart pangs. Suddenly, we hear the whistle of Yondu’s arrow and OMG…wait!



So, what does this all mean? What does T’Challa mean by “Ravager?” Wellllll...Entertainment Weekly breaks down the significance of this scene:



In one of Chadwick Boseman’s final performances, the late actor voices T’Challa again, only instead of being Black Panther, it’s this character who becomes Star-Lord when he’s picked up on earth by Yondu (Michael Rooker) and taken to space in place of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

*mind blown* OMGOMGOMGOMG. Guardians of the Galaxy definitely had a great oldies soundtrack given Peter’s love for music, so I wonder what T’Challa’s playlist would be while lollygagging among the trash heaps on the planet Morag? Hmmmm! Hey, a girl can hypothesize about a series with hypothetical plotlines!



There’s also some Michael B. Jordan voice work in the new trailer as Erik Killmonger rescues Tony Stark, prior to Tony building his Iron Man armor. Wow.



By the way, I certainly wasn’t alone in those heart pangs as “Chadwick” quickly started trending on Twitter:

I’m so ready to see this. Oh, and as always…Chadwick Boseman, forever.

What If…? premieres Aug. 11 on Disney+.



