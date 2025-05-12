Day 1 of Diddy Trial: Reveals Horrifying Testimony from Hotel Security Guard, New Footage of Diddy/Cassie Assault, Sex Worker Testimony About The Truth Behind "Freak-Offs," and More Bombshells Behind Cassie's Allegations. Catch Up Here:

In response to the fiery allegations brought before the jury by federal prosecutors, defense attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs told the jury this case has more to do with the rapper’s “private personal sex life” than an alleged exploitive criminal enterprise. And they didn’t sugarcoat anything. — Kalyn Womack
3 / 6
Prosecutors Come Out Swinging With 4 Bombshells in Diddy’s Trial’s Opening Statement— And it’s Only Day One
It’s finally time. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ day in court is here as he faces sex crime charges in a federal trial. On Monday, May 12, prosecutors kicked off opening arguments in an attempt to convince the jury that the hip-hop mogul was a controlling abuser who expected everyone around him to treat him like a “king.” — Kalyn Womack
Los Angeles Police officer Israel Florez was called by the prosecution Monday (May 12) as their first witness in the federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. He said was working at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City back in 2016 as assistant director of security. Leaked surveillance video of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura being beaten, kicked and dragged by Combs came from that very hotel around the same time. — Kalyn Womack
5 / 6
Sex Worker Shares Graphic Details of Diddy’s Alleged ‘Freak-Offs’ and His Terrifying Warning to Cassie
The second witness called to the stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial by prosecutors is 41-year-old Daniel Phillip. He alleged to have received money from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in exchange for sex performed in front of Diddy. The rapper is currently facing federal sex crime charges in connection to allegations brought forth by Ventura— including a claim that he forced her to have sex with male sex workers. — Kalyn Womack