Day 1 of Diddy Trial: Reveals Horrifying Testimony from Hotel Security Guard, New Footage of Diddy/Cassie Assault, Sex Worker Testimony About The Truth Behind "Freak-Offs," and More Bombshells Behind Cassie's Allegations. Catch Up Here:

Los Angeles Police officer Israel Florez was called by the prosecution Monday (May 12) as their first witness in the federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. He said was working at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City back in 2016 as assistant director of security. Leaked surveillance video of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura being beaten, kicked and dragged by Combs came from that very hotel around the same time. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More