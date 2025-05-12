Diddy's Defense Opens With This Controversial Label That Could Seal His Fate...

In response to the fiery allegations brought before the jury by federal prosecutors, defense attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs told the jury this case has more to do with the rapper’s “private personal sex life” than an alleged exploitive criminal enterprise. And they didn’t sugarcoat anything.

Here are four key points from their opening statements.

1. He’s a “Complicated Man”

Defense attorney Teny Geragos admitted to the jury Combs is a “complicated man,” but this is not a “complicated case.” Geragos said the main pillars of the case are “love, jealousy, infidelity and money,” adding that voluntary adult choices were made among “consensual relationships,” per NBC’s report.

Geragos also warned the jury of some ways Combs might be portrayed during the trial as prosecutors dive into his past. She told the jury the evidence will show her client may be “flawed,” but he is not a trafficker or racketeered.

2.Domestic Violence vs Sex Trafficking

Surprisingly, the defense did not deny the claims of domestic abuse. Instead, Geragos asserted the claims, admitting Combs committed acts of domestic violence.

“We take full responsibility that there was domestic violence in this case,” she said, via CNN. “Domestic violence is not sex trafficking.”

However, she also argued those acts are irrelevant to the federal charges he’s facing.

“Sean Combs has a temper and when he drank and took the wrong drugs he got violent. My client is not proud of that. Sean Combs has a bad temper and sometimes when he gets so angry or jealous he sometimes gets out of control,” said Geragos. “He’s not charged with being a jerk or being mean. He’s charged with running a criminal enterprise.”

3. ...About The Baby Oil

In a one-off comment, Geragos referenced the controversial discovery of over 1,000 bottles of baby oil after federal authorities raided Combs’ mansions.

“He is physical, he is a drug user, you may know of his love of baby oil. Is that a federal crime? No!” she said to the jury.

Geragos told the jury it was not their place to judge Combs on his “sexual preferences,” going on to describe the freak-off events as typical activities swingers take part in, per CNN.

The attorney also said the women in the case were “willingly involved with him” and described them as “strong, capable” and “in love” with Combs. She doubled down, saying his accusers were not forced into sexual acts but had the freedom of backing out at any time.

On Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Geragos said the singer was a “willing participant in her sex life” with Combs. She then said the alleged victims were encouraged to lie about Combs in exchange for money, nudging the jury to ask themselves what the victims’ alleged true motive was.

“The answer is money,” she said.

Breaking Down Diddy’s Sex Crime Case

In September 2024, the 55-year-old rap mogul was arrested in Manhattan by federal authorities, six months after they raided his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami. His indictment reveals charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims. He plead not guilty and was denied bail.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege women and men were drugged and forced to perform sexual acts at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance.