Diddy Trial: LAPD Officer Gives Chilling New Details About That Viral Hotel Video Beating

Los Angeles Police officer Israel Florez was called by the prosecution Monday (May 12) as their first witness in the federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. He said was working at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City back in 2016 as assistant director of security. Leaked surveillance video of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura being beaten, kicked and dragged by Combs came from that very hotel around the same time.

Diddy “Acting Strangely”

Florez stated that on March 5, 2016, he got a call about “a woman in distress” on the sixth floor. He said he encountered Combs when he stepped out of the elevator, per CNN. Combs was only wearing a towel and socks and appeared to be “acting strangely,” he said via The Washington Post. Florez also noted pieces of a broken vase on the floor.

“He was on the chair slouched down and he was like in a blank stare. The best way I could describe it was just like a devilish stare,” said Florez, adding that Ventura was cowering in the corner, covering her face. He later recalled her having a “purple eye.”

Florez said Ventura told him she wanted to get her bag and leave. Combs then told her she wasn’t going to leave, the cop said via CNN. Florez said he told Combs if she wanted to leave, she could and told the two to take their argument back to their room, per WaPo. When he walked them back, Florez said he noticed another man inside the room. However, he didn’t appear to be engaged in the chaos.

A Hush Money Bribe?

Combs then approached the officer with a wide wad of cash and said, “Don’t tell nobody,” said Florez, per The New York Times. The officer declined the money and told Combs he’d be charged for any property damage.

Florez said he later saw Ventura and asked if she wanted him to call the police. One of Combs’ employees tried to halt the interaction until eventually Ventura said she just wanted to leave and departed in a black SUV. Prosecutors claimed in opening arguments that Combs used an “inner circle” to help him commit crimes.

Combs Lashes Out

Florez also said himself along with the front desk manager went back to the room to remind Combs of the house rules. However, Combs allegedly got heated and grabbed the manager’s phone, believing he was being recorded. Florez said he then interjected, pinning Combs to the wall, per The Times. Following this, he filed an incident report.

The police weren’t called following the incident because Ventura refused to answer his questions and no one pressed any charges, the officer said.

The “Real” Footage

The prosecution then played the original hotel surveillance footage from the events that occurred that day. Florez did not see the footage prior to this moment. The Times reported the video is quite similar to the CNN leak but “noticeably slowed down.” Reports also say Combs is seen grabbing a vase and throwing it at Ventura, causing it to shatter.

The viral clip of the Intercontinental Hotel surveillance footage shows Combs angrily chasing down Ventura wearing nothing but a towel around his waist. In the video, she’s being punched and kicked repeatedly by Combs before being dragged down the hallway along with her belongings. After the video aired, Combs took to Instagram to apologize for what the public saw and said his behavior was “inexcusable.”

New footage was also shown the jury by way of a phone-recorded video taken by Florez himself who said he wanted to show his wife what happened. In the video, Combs is heard shouting at Ventura from up the hallway while Florez tries to de-escalate the situation, per WashPo. Florez also said later he recorded the hotel footage of the incident on his phone.

Defense Bites Back

Defense attorney Brian Steel clocked Florez about a few things, one being that the officer didn’t note Ventura’s “purple eye” nor Combs’ “devilish” expressions in the incident report he wrote. Florez responded that he remembered the event clearly despite how long ago it was.

Florez also denied the defense’s suggestion that the wad of cash Combs allegedly offered him could have been for hotel damages instead of a bribe.

Breaking Down Diddy’s Sex Crime Case

In September 2024, the 55-year-old rap mogul was arrested in Manhattan by federal authorities, six months after they raided his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami. His indictment reveals charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege women and men were drugged and forced to perform sexual acts at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance.