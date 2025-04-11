Bobby Caldwell Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades, D.L. Hughley Calls Out Bill Maher's White House Trump Visit, Mel B. and Eddie Murphy's Child Turns 18, Social Media Learns of Toni Braxton's Secret Husband and More Entertainment Stories From the Week

Even if you don’t know who Bobby Caldwell was, you’ve definitely heard one of his songs. The New York native, who burst onto the music scene in the late 1970s with the hit single “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has had his soulful songs sampled by hip-hop heavyweights, including 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common. - Angela Johnson Read More
D.L. Hughley is calling out fellow comedian Bill Maher for his recent visit to the White House, his affiliation with President Donald Trump, and pushing an anti-woke narrative. And let’s just say, he’s not holding back. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Even though she’s lived most of her adult life in the spotlight as a member of the Spice Girls and as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” Mel B does her best to keep her kids out of the public eye. - Angela Johnson Read More
Bruh...Social Media is Losing It’s Mind After Learning the Identity of Toni Braxton’s Secret Husband
On Thursday (April 10), fans of Toni Braxton got the shock of their life when a major fact about her love life was revealed. And believe us when we say the news has everyone online talking. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Whether you realize it or not, the end of April marks the beginning of Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” tour. But fans may not be saddling up this time around thanks to the prices of her tickets and the other products she’s dropped over the last few months—and now they’re sounding off about it! - Shanelle Genai Read More
This Wildly Disturbing Moment That Triggered Kenya Moore’s Exit from ‘Real Housewives’ Has Black Twitter Divided
On Sunday night (April 6), fans of the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” finally saw behind the scenes of the controversial incident that led star Kenya Moore to part ways with the show. However, the public has mixed reactions about how the television company dealt with the situation. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Yuck! Internet Goes Off on Michelle Williams’ Disgusting Airplane Encounter That We’re All Scared Of
Michelle Williams is opening up about a truly hilarious and truly disgusting ordeal she recently experienced on an airplane. And once we tell you what happened you’ll understand exactly why the internet is going off about it. - Shanelle Genai Read More
If you’re a fan of Chris Brown and are planning to attend his upcoming “Breezy Bowl” tour this summer, then there’s one major rule you might need to implement. And Brown himself is making sure everyone knows about it ahead of time. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Though Keke Palmer has been making headlines recently thanks to her podcast and her recently released film on Netflix, the father of her child—Darius Jackson has stayed out of the spotlight. And now we finally know why. - Shanelle Genai Read More