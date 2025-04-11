Gabrielle Dennis Talks ‘The Big Door Prize’ & What She’d Like Her ‘Life Potential’ To Be
Bobby Caldwell Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades, D.L. Hughley Calls Out Bill Maher's White House Trump Visit, Mel B. and Eddie Murphy's Child Turns 18, Social Media Learns of Toni Braxton's Secret Husband and More Entertainment Stories From the Week

Extra
Entertainment

Bobby Caldwell Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades, D.L. Hughley Calls Out Bill Maher's White House Trump Visit, Mel B. and Eddie Murphy's Child Turns 18, Social Media Learns of Toni Braxton's Secret Husband and More Entertainment Stories From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in entertainment.

Image for article titled Bobby Caldwell Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades, D.L. Hughley Calls Out Bill Maher&#39;s White House Trump Visit, Mel B. and Eddie Murphy&#39;s Child Turns 18, Social Media Learns of Toni Braxton&#39;s Secret Husband and More Entertainment Stories From the Week
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images), Astrid Stawiarz for the Audio Publisher Association; Vivien Killilea for Creative Artists Agency, LLC (Getty Images), Theo Wargo (Getty Images), Rich Fury (Getty Images), Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images), Derek White, Prince Williams (WireImage) (Getty Images), Paras Griffin (Getty Images), Jonathan Leibson for Riveting Entertainment (Getty Images), Josh Brasted for ESSENCE (Getty Images), Rebecca Sapp for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)
2 / 12

Have You Heard of Bobby Caldwell? The Soulful Singer Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades

Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Even if you don’t know who Bobby Caldwell was, you’ve definitely heard one of his songs. The New York native, who burst onto the music scene in the late 1970s with the hit single “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has had his soulful songs sampled by hip-hop heavyweights, including 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common. - Angela Johnson Read More

3 / 12

D.L. Hughley Calls Bill Maher’s Visit to Trump’s White House Exactly What it Was...

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz for the Audio Publisher Association; Vivien Killilea for Creative Artists Agency, LLC (Getty Images)

D.L. Hughley is calling out fellow comedian Bill Maher for his recent visit to the White House, his affiliation with President Donald Trump, and pushing an anti-woke narrative. And let’s just say, he’s not holding back. - Shanelle Genai Read More

4 / 12

Mel B and Eddie Murphy’s Child Turns 18 Years Old — See the Rare Photos!

Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Even though she’s lived most of her adult life in the spotlight as a member of the Spice Girls and as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” Mel B does her best to keep her kids out of the public eye. - Angela Johnson Read More

5 / 12

Bruh...Social Media is Losing It’s Mind After Learning the Identity of Toni Braxton’s Secret Husband

Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

On Thursday (April 10), fans of Toni Braxton got the shock of their life when a major fact about her love life was revealed. And believe us when we say the news has everyone online talking. - Shanelle Genai Read More

6 / 12

Girl, Bye! Beyoncé’s BeyHive Drag Her for Overpriced ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tickets, Perfume and More

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

Whether you realize it or not, the end of April marks the beginning of Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” tour. But fans may not be saddling up this time around thanks to the prices of her tickets and the other products she’s dropped over the last few months—and now they’re sounding off about it! - Shanelle Genai Read More

7 / 12

This Wildly Disturbing Moment That Triggered Kenya Moore’s Exit from ‘Real Housewives’ Has Black Twitter Divided

Image for article titled Bobby Caldwell Had Black Folks Fooled for Decades, D.L. Hughley Calls Out Bill Maher&#39;s White House Trump Visit, Mel B. and Eddie Murphy&#39;s Child Turns 18, Social Media Learns of Toni Braxton&#39;s Secret Husband and More Entertainment Stories From the Week
Photo: Derek White, Prince Williams (WireImage) (Getty Images)

On Sunday night (April 6), fans of the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” finally saw behind the scenes of the controversial incident that led star Kenya Moore to part ways with the show. However, the public has mixed reactions about how the television company dealt with the situation. - Kalyn Womack Read More

8 / 12

Yuck! Internet Goes Off on Michelle Williams’ Disgusting Airplane Encounter That We’re All Scared Of

Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Michelle Williams is opening up about a truly hilarious and truly disgusting ordeal she recently experienced on an airplane. And once we tell you what happened you’ll understand exactly why the internet is going off about it. - Shanelle Genai Read More

9 / 12

Chris Brown Issues a Warning About What Not to Wear to His Concerts that Could Save Your Life

Photo: Jonathan Leibson for Riveting Entertainment (Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of Chris Brown and are planning to attend his upcoming “Breezy Bowl” tour this summer, then there’s one major rule you might need to implement. And Brown himself is making sure everyone knows about it ahead of time. - Shanelle Genai Read More

10 / 12

Whoa...How Usher Avoided Catching a Potential Case in Front of Thousands at His Own UK Concert

Photo: Josh Brasted for ESSENCE (Getty Images)

Although Usher seems to be having the time of his life performing his “Past, Present, Future Tour” in London right now, it seems like the women attending are arguably having a better one. But one lady didn’t get so lucky...and the footage is too funny to believe. - Shanelle Genai Read More

11 / 12

Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Makes a Huge and Surprising Turn You’ll Never Suspect

Photo: Rebecca Sapp for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

Though Keke Palmer has been making headlines recently thanks to her podcast and her recently released film on Netflix, the father of her child—Darius Jackson has stayed out of the spotlight. And now we finally know why. - Shanelle Genai Read More

