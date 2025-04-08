Mel B and Eddie Murphy's Daughter Turned 18 Years Old — See the Rare Photos of Her!

Even though she’s lived most of her adult life in the spotlight as a member of the Spice Girls and as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” Mel B does her best to keep her kids out of the public eye.

But that changed last week after Mel celebrated her middle child’s 18th birthday on social media. The proud mama shared a touching tribute to Angel Iris Murphy, the child she shares with her ex Eddie Murphy, on Instagram on April 3. The heartfelt post included an adorable photo dumb of Angel, including a snapshot of them on the set of the NBC competition show.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ANGEL !!! I cannot believe you’re 18 You are so special and so bright and so talented!! I couldn’t be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but you’ll forever be my babyyyy I hope you keep chasing your dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been my Angel. Love you always ❤️❤️❤️,” Mel captioned the post.

Murphy didn’t immediately acknowledge fathering Angel with Mel, who he briefly dated in 2006. But his team released a statement in April 2007 after Mel filed a paternity suit against him, according to The Guardian.

“Mr Murphy and Ms Brown dated very briefly and never made any plans of ANY sort,’ the statement read. “He acknowledges paternity of the child Angel, and has paid child support to Ms. Brown as well as covering the expenses of her pregnancy.”

Mel B, 49, is also the mother of two other children. She shares 26-year-old Phoenix Brown with her ex Jimmy Gulzar, and Madison Brown Belafonte, 13, whom she shares with ex Stephen Belafonte.