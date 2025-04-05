Social Media

This Might Be The Steamiest, Sexiest Usher Concert Serenade So Far

The 'There Goes My Baby' singer regularly gets women riled up at his shows, but this latest encounter has folks online losing it over the overt sexual tension!

Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled This Might Be The Steamiest, Sexiest Usher Concert Serenade So Far
Is there really any woman that can withstand the extreme sex appeal of Usher? While the answer may be debatable, there’s one woman who recently gave in to all the singer’s sensual aura during a concert in London and the internet can’t get over the steamy moment!

As seen in the now-viral clip on social media, during his serenading segment of his “Past, Present, Future” tour stops, Usher pinpointed a woman to sing his hit song “There Goes My Baby” and to feed cherries. And while that’s come to be a highly anticipated part of his shows at this point, what folks weren’t anticipating was exactly how much sexual tension that was going to be displayed.

As he neared the woman, the eye contact was extremely intense as was the clear longing from the woman which—same girl, same. While Usher inched closer, at one point hovering just centimeters away from her lips, the woman can clearly be seen mouthing “whatever you want me to do, I’ll do it” before smiling and continuing to stare lovingly at the “Superstar” singer. What happened next... well, you’re just going to have to see for yourself.

Naturally once the video began to make its round on social media, folks watching couldn’t get enough of their energy.

“At ease my queen,” wrote one user on TikTok.

“Tears are rolling down her legs,” said another.

“Okay I know Usher is married but does Usher know he’s married,” one other user questioned.

Over on Instagram, comments were more of the same.

“Felt like I wasn’t supposed to be watchin,” said one user in the comments section on The Shaderoom.

Added another, “I just know she would rip him to shreds.”

One user defended referencing the woman as an “aunty,” writing: “Y’all calling her ‘auntie’ like Usher isn’t a uncle.”

One user hilariously wrote, “I stopped breathing for a second I was watching so hard.”

Whew, so did we! So. Did. We. Get it girl, may we all one day be as lucky as you!