Whoa...How Usher Avoided Catching a Potential Case in Front of Thousands at His Own UK Concert

Although Usher seems to be having the time of his life performing his “Past, Present, Future Tour” in London right now, it seems like the women attending are arguably having a better one. But one lady didn’t get so lucky...and the footage is too funny to believe.

As we previously told you last week, one UK woman’s encounter went viral online after Usher’s sexy and sensual serenade left the internet feeling hot and bothered. In an attempt to recreate some of that magic, Usher yet again set his sights on a young woman to sing and feed cherries to during another stop at the O2 Arena in London.

However, once he got close up on her, things went from tempting to tepid when the “There Goes My Baby” singer realized the woman might have been a bit too young.

“How old did you say you were? Did you say 16?” he questioned before he quickly walked away.

It didn’t take long for the woman to correct him, yelling that she was actually 19 instead. As Usher made his way back to her, the woman kept trying to convince him of her age, explaining that she had tattoos and a Black mom (not sure how that helps with proving your age, but go off sis).

“I see that you have tattoos. You know I had a tattoo at the age of 16. Wait what you say? ‘I’ve got a Black mom.’ My mom is Black, too, you know?” Usher said teasingly.

He then proceeded to question the woman’s age one more time before ultimately opting to play it safe and allow the woman’s friend to feed one to her.

“Just to be safe, I’m not feeding you a cherry. I’m gon let her feed you a cherry,” he said before he began singing.

Once the footage began to circulate on social media, many fans were quick to commend him for his actions while others cracked jokes.

“Dear R. Kelly, you see how simple that was?” wrote one user in the comments section on Hollywood Unlocked’s post.

“Usher only wants the aunties, he loves older women,” another user wrote.

“Now this is how it’s supposed to be cuz all these other artists catching case after case,” said another.