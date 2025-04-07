This Wildly Disturbing Moment That Triggered Kenya Moore’s Exit from 'Real Housewives' Has Black Twitter Divided

On Sunday night (April 6), fans of the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” finally saw behind the scenes of the controversial incident that led star Kenya Moore to part ways with the show. However, the public has mixed reactions about how the television company dealt with the situation.

Sunday night’s episode showed footage of the 2024 incident which was initially reported by TMZ. For context, prior to the incident, Moore had been beefing with co-star Brittany Eady. Following a fiery argument, Eady allegedly made remarks threatening Moore.

“I still got my pistols, so. I don’t play them games. I got whips ... pistols, everything,” Eady said in the episode, suggesting she’d shoot Moore.

By the time Moore caught wind of the threats, Eady circled back to apologize, bringing Moore flowers to the grand opening of her salon as a peace offering. However, Moore didn’t bite the bait and decided to follow through with the retaliation she planned in response to Eady’s comments.

At the event, Moore proceeded to display large poster board images to the party attendees showing sexually explicit images of Eady -- who had left the event just before the damning presentation.

“So this woman was saying all this stuff like, ‘You don’t know who the f—- I am.’ I’m like, no I don’t know who you are. So I did a little research,” Moore said in the episode.

Bravo did not display the images on television. But they did capture the disturbed reactions of the party guests and fellow RHOA stars. To the comments that Moore was “going too far,” she justified her actions based on Eady’s alleged threats. At the end of the episode, a title card confirmed that Moore’s behavior is what led to the major split between her and Bravo.

“Based on Kenya’s behavior, the decision was made to cease filming with her this season,” the screen read.

Some fans argued that Eady should have also faced punishment for allegedly menacing Moore ahead of the whole revenge porn incident.

“I HATE how Kenya retaliated but the way Bravo handled this (TO ME) was unfair. 2 people should’ve lost their peach! #RHOA,” one X user wrote.

On the other hand, some users condemned Moore for her actions, slamming her for going out of her way to embarrass Eady.

“Kenya really ruined her entire beautiful event by making it about a weirdo fan who’s obsessed with her and now she’s out of a job. this is too much #RHOA,” another user wrote.

Following the incident, Moore was suspended indefinitely from filming and shortly after, decided to leave the show following the rumors of the revenge porn incident that was confirmed in this weekend’s episode, per USA TODAY. Moore had been part of the show since 2008.