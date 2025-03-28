Knives Out! Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton's Feud, Explained

Will Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton ever see eye to eye? Not likely. The two reality TV icons and music legends have been in a feud for what seems like ages now, dating back to their days on “Celebrity Big Brother” together to just this week, when Braxton was on “The Breakfast Club,” once again trying to decipher why the two just can’t seem to get on the same page.
While Burruss has stepped away from “The Real Housewives” and is busy producing some of the biggest hits on Broadway, Braxton is also enjoying continued success, including the return of her family’s massively popular reality series “The Braxtons,” as well as her music career. While we have no idea if or when these two may finally be able to bury the hatchet, we’re breaking down every moment that led us to this point, from their time together on CBB to today.