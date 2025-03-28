Knives Out! Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton's Feud, Explained

While on the popular reality series, Braxton claimed the tour was “horrible” for her amid marriage and career woes. She also claimed Burruss “personally interjected” herself into Braxton’s issues, saying she was “talking crazy” about her when she should have “just said nothing.” She said to Burruss, “From my perspective, it was totally, utterly disrespectful and unprofessional.”

Burruss, however, was not having any of it. “Tamar thinks that our group was purposely trying to be mean to her, we were purposely trying to mess up her set,” she explained in a confessional. “But the bottom line is we would not do all of those things on purpose to make her life bad on the tour. We were happy that she was there. So whatever she’s thinking is clearly a misunderstanding.”

Braxton was not backing down, going so far as to call Burruss and her group “unprofessional.” When Burruss started laughing, the situation got even worse, with Braxton getting upset at her chuckles. Ultimately, what happened was a classic case of she said, she said, and we may never know exactly what went down to get these two to such a point of no return.