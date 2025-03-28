Shereé Whitfield Squashes Real Housewives of Atlanta Rumors & More
Knives Out! Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton's Feud, Explained

Music

For years, the two R&B and reality stars have gone back and forth in the public eye.

By
Jared Alexander
Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton
Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton
Image: Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images / Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for CLEO TV (Getty Images)

Will Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton ever see eye to eye? Not likely. The two reality TV icons and music legends have been in a feud for what seems like ages now, dating back to their days on “Celebrity Big Brother” together to just this week, when Braxton was on “The Breakfast Club,” once again trying to decipher why the two just can’t seem to get on the same page.

While Burruss has stepped away from “The Real Housewives” and is busy producing some of the biggest hits on Broadway, Braxton is also enjoying continued success, including the return of her family’s massively popular reality series “The Braxtons,” as well as her music career. While we have no idea if or when these two may finally be able to bury the hatchet, we’re breaking down every moment that led us to this point, from their time together on CBB to today.

Two Big Names in R&B

Two Big Names in R&B

Tamar Braxton performs during the 2023 ESSENCE Holiday Special at Riverside EpiCenter on November 08, 2023 in Austell, Georgia.
Tamar Braxton performs during the 2023 ESSENCE Holiday Special at Riverside EpiCenter on November 08, 2023 in Austell, Georgia.
Image: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images (Getty Images)

As we mentioned, both Burruss and Braxton came up together around the same time, with Kandi’s band Xscape and Tamar’s The Braxtons (consisting of Tamar and her sisters Toni, Tawanda, and the late Traci), appearing on the charts in the 90s at the same time.

Running in the Same Circles

Running in the Same Circles

LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott of ‘Xscape’ pose backstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott of ‘Xscape’ pose backstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Image: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival (Getty Images)

The music industry, like most, is small, and the two for sure ran in the same circles, as Braxton confirmed while on “Celebrity Big Brother.” The two have known each other officially for over 30 years, Braxton confirmed on The Breakfast Club. It was a professional endeavor, however, that seemingly changed the course of their relationship forever.

The Great Xscape Reunion Tour

The Great Xscape Reunion Tour

Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tameka Harris, and Tamika Scott at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tameka Harris, and Tamika Scott at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images (Getty Images)

From what we can gather, things really took a turn during 2017's “The Great Xscape Tour,” which saw the band embark on a nationwide tour alongside Braxton and Monica. While it was not common knowledge that by the end of the tour there was tension between Xscape and Braxton, when the two appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2019, everything came to a head, and an audience of millions got a front-row seat for this feud.

Celebrity Big Brother Fallout

Celebrity Big Brother Fallout

CBB2 - Tamar vs kandi

While on the popular reality series, Braxton claimed the tour was “horrible” for her amid marriage and career woes. She also claimed Burruss “personally interjected” herself into Braxton’s issues, saying she was “talking crazy” about her when she should have “just said nothing.” She said to Burruss, “From my perspective, it was totally, utterly disrespectful and unprofessional.”

Burruss, however, was not having any of it. “Tamar thinks that our group was purposely trying to be mean to her, we were purposely trying to mess up her set,” she explained in a confessional. “But the bottom line is we would not do all of those things on purpose to make her life bad on the tour. We were happy that she was there. So whatever she’s thinking is clearly a misunderstanding.”

Braxton was not backing down, going so far as to call Burruss and her group “unprofessional.” When Burruss started laughing, the situation got even worse, with Braxton getting upset at her chuckles. Ultimately, what happened was a classic case of she said, she said, and we may never know exactly what went down to get these two to such a point of no return.

Years Later, the Feud Continues

Years Later, the Feud Continues

Tamar Chimes in On Kandi Burruss’ Beef with Carlos King for Stealing Rights to Xscape’s Life Story

Years after their time on “Celebrity Big Brother,” their feud began once again, this time after Burruss claimed that former “RHOA” producer Carlos King was attempting to make an Xscape biopic without her or the group knowing. Since the story became a hot topic, Braxton talked about it on Dish Nation, but defended King, saying that she doesn’t agree with Burruss calling King “a thief.”

Tamar Shades Kandi’s Singing

Tamar Shades Kandi’s Singing

Tamar Braxton speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tamar Braxton speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Image: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence (Getty Images)

Braxton then found herself in the comments of The Shade Room, taking yet another dig at Burruss. “Imagine having the biggest ego for the most non singing a** person in the music industry,” Tamar wrote in the comments. “Stream my new hit song #changed where I pay homage to the AMAZING swv!!”

Tamar Claims a Real Housewife of Atlanta ‘Threatened’ Her

Tamar Claims a Real Housewife of Atlanta ‘Threatened’ Her

Tamar Braxton attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tamar Braxton attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

Months later, things took yet another turn, when Braxton took to her Instagram with a pretty serious claim. The “Love and War” singer wrote, “I was threatened by a [peach emoji] and they man…. It’s BEEF and it’s a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! Periodt!” Naturally, everyone assumed the peach was Burruss, referring to her role as a Real Housewife of Atlanta, and the man her husband, Todd Tucker.

Tamar Confirms the ‘Housewife’ was Allegedly Kandi

Tamar Confirms the ‘Housewife’ was Allegedly Kandi

Tamar Braxton Has Beef With Kandi Burruss | WWHL

Braxton eventually said that it happened to Andy Cohen, the big Bravo boss, himself on Watch What Happens, Live! “It really did happen, I’m not lying,” she told the host. “Like, I’m not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that s–t really happened, it was not cute.”

Kandi Claps Back

Kandi Claps Back

Kandi Burruss attends the world premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” at the Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California.
Kandi Burruss attends the world premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” at the Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California.
Image: Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images (Getty Images)

After Braxton’s appearance on WWHL, Burruss took to Instagram, seemingly shading Braxton once again. Burruss shared a clip from “The Addams Family,” when Wednesday Adams refers to another girl as being a “victim all her life,” before pushing her in a pool.

Tamar Doubles Down

Tamar Doubles Down

Tamar Braxton attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tamar Braxton attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

In a swift response on Instagram, Tamar doubled down, saying that the alleged moment “obviously happened” and that she is “done talking about it.” She wrote in the now-deleted post, “kandi wants to deflect and condone her man’s behavior by calling me a ‘victim’ (smh)….it’s abusive and disrespectful and it’s NEVER OK FOR A MAN TO STEP TO A WOMAN!!! Fans don’t have to agree!! PERIODT!!”

Kandi Addresses Resurfaced Tamar Comment

Kandi Addresses Resurfaced Tamar Comment

Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE (Getty Images)

Now, nearly two years after their last back and forth, the two seem to be at it again. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Burruss was asked if she would bring Tamar to appear on a reboot of her series, “Kandi and the Gang,” especially after a resurfaced clip of Braxton disparaging Burrus’ Atlanta-based restaurant has gone viral online.

When asked if she can still believe that Tamar is “still on her,” Burruss replied, “I’m not playing games with clowns. I’m not about to be in the circus with [her]…never again.”

Tamar Breaks Down Feud on The Breakfast Club

Tamar Breaks Down Feud on The Breakfast Club

Tamar Braxton speaks at the CLEO TV Atlanta Premiere of “Cooking Sessions” with Tamar Braxton &amp; Ms. E on March 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tamar Braxton speaks at the CLEO TV Atlanta Premiere of “Cooking Sessions” with Tamar Braxton & Ms. E on March 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Image: Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for CLEO TV (Getty Images)

On Friday (March 28), Braxton reacted to the “clown” comment from Burruss, and attempted herself to finally break down what exactly got them to this point. “I’m not gonna really get into it because I don’t want to muster up the situation,” she explained while adding that they “wouldn’t be here” if she “wasn’t lied on.” “That’s my thing. I can deal with anything, but don’t lie on me.”

She added, “She chose to call me a clown, and that pissed me off…But what I don’t want to do is continue that conversation and take away from all the hard work that I have been doing these past couple of years and make it about a beef I don’t have, personally, currently.”

