D.L. Hughley Calls Bill Maher's Visit to Trump's White House Exactly What it Was...

When it comes to Bill Maher, D.L. Hughley said it’s easy for a single, rich, white man with no kids to be neutral on issues.

Shanelle Genai
D.L. Hughley is calling out fellow comedian Bill Maher for his recent visit to the White House, his affiliation with President Donald Trump, and pushing an anti-woke narrative. And let’s just say, he’s not holding back.

Speaking in a new interview with TMZ on Tuesday, Hughley expressed his disdain over Maher’s visit, saying that the president is a “transactional” man and that he’s going to get something out of Maher being there. He added that Maher and the current administration have “a lot in common” especially when it comes to how they view the term “woke.”

“Bill Maher’s position on ‘woke’ is virtually [in] the same line as Trump. I think he’s been a vociferous opponent of ‘woke,’” Hughley said. “I can’t even tell, [or] differentiate some of the things the administration has said about the ‘woke’ phenomenon and he has so I think they had a lot in common.”

Hughley went on to say that while he isn’t necessarily mad that Maher went to the White House, he definitely feels as if he’s said some “terribly offensive” things that don’t sound too different than what Trump has said before. He also stressed that it’s easy for a single, rich, white man with no children to be neutral on issues, especially the “woke” ones because they’re not the ones being affected by all of Trump’s tactics.

When asked if there was anything wrong with taking the opportunity to meet with a sitting president to potentially put an important issue in front of him, Hughley reminded TMZ that Trump didn’t even listen to his closest advisors or experts. Therefore, according to the comic, there’s no reason why Trump would listen to the average person.

“Men like that: Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Bill Maher to a great degree have amplified this narrative to the expense that everybody believes it,” Hughley maintained with regard to their stances on the “woke” term. “And it’s insulting to me.”