Yuck! Internet Goes Off on Michelle Williams' Disgusting Airplane Encounter That We're All Scared Of

Michelle Williams is opening up about a truly hilarious and truly disgusting ordeal she recently experienced on an airplane. And once we tell you what happened you’ll understand exactly why the internet is going off about it.

Detailing the experience in an Instagram post over the weekend, the Destiny’s Child singer first alerted her fans and followers of what she was going through by posting a picture of a random, bare foot that was near her seat on a flight to New York City.

“I PROMISE YOU BETTA GETCHO FOOT FROM ME!!!!” she captioned in the post. “Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!”

In the comments section, she added a bit more context explaining that she was sitting in first class, that she “elbowed ‘it’” and was now going to be taking her coat to the cleaners.

“A lot of AUDACITY resides in that booking class……. OBVIOUSLY!! #seat3F the f is for feet,” she added, referencing her seat number.

In a followup video posted on Sunday, the “Death Becomes Her” star further explained exactly what was going on, but she opted to take the comedic route and focused mostly on finally getting away from the random foot.

“It tried to take me out,” Williams said. “I said, ‘Wait a minute. Wait, wait, wait a minute.’ You ever think you see something out of your peripheral and you just blow it off?”

She continued, in part:

“It don’t matter to me what class you fly. I don’t care. I still like Southwest. So you’re not going to shame me into whatever class it was. So, people are like, ‘Well, you shouldn’t have been flying coach.’ I was flying first class. My seat was 3F and I didn’t know the app was gonna be for feet. I just can’t.”

Thankfully, Williams unfortunate incident ended with he being safely back in NYC and most importantly—without any more feet.

“I almost was defeated. All is well. I made it back to New York City… Listen, y’all, I was crying real tears. I was crying real tears” she said.

Naturally, once the posts began to make the rounds on social media, folks were quick to chime in about their disdain and but made sure to also be lighthearted about the situation.

“I’m so sorry that you have to go through that!!!! Accidentally waste some ice cold Coke on him. I bet you he’ll move them then,” Tina Knowles wrote in the comments section.

“NAWWWWWW!!!” wrote fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland.

“Girl take a good look at yourself...he got you going through HELL!” wrote one other user cleverly referencing lyrics from the group’s 2005 hit, “Girl.”

Comments underneath her followup video were equally hilarious.

“JESUS TAKE THE HEEL,” one user quipped.

Added another, “I can only imagine what you texted Beyonce and Kelly in y’all group chat lol.”

Said one other user with yet another reference to one of Destiny’s Child’s most popular songs from 2001: “You’re a survivor, your not gone give up!”