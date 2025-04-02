Damn! Why Keke Palmer Is About to Get Canceled Over Cozy Jonathan Majors Interview!

Keke Palmer may be the “Internet’s Favorite Cousin” but it looks like there’s about to be some familial in-fighting thanks to a rumored new interview with Jonathan Majors. And folks on social media are taking her to task about it!

Things all started when the viral pop culture news page Pop Crave posted that Majors would be appearing in an upcoming episode of Palmer’s podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.” While neither of them have yet to come out and confirm whether that’s actually true or not—as the post was made on April Fool’s Day—the forthcoming episode did show up on the “One of Them Days” star official podcast page and confirmed that Majors will be on it.

Once that hit the internet, it drew a myriad of mixed responses. On one hand you had some who felt that there was nothing wrong with the “Magazine Dreams” star showing up on her platform and that folks should just skip the episode if they don’t want to hear it.

On the other hand, many felt that Palmer was wrong to be platforming an abuser, cited her own experience with domestic violence from her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson back in 2023, and questioned why she’d be OK with this. In an attempt to answer that question, people pointed out the fact that Palmer had previously made excuses for problematic men in the past and pointed to her 2018 interview on “The Breakfast Club” in which she defended R. Kelly and all his debauchery. In an ironic twist though, that interview was also the very same one in which she detailed she was “sexually intimidated” by Trey Songz years prior and made to feel very uncomfortable during a music video shoot that she didn’t consent to.

In taking all of this into consideration, the timelines were understandably blown up with opinions and criticism.

“First Michael B. Jordan coming forward to publicly support him now Keke Palmer, a whole domestic violence victim herself, lending her platform to Jonathan Majors, a man WITH A WHOLE ASS RECORD OF VIOLENCE ON WOMEN WHY ARE PEOPLE RALLYING BEHIND A FUCKING WOMAN ABUSER????????,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“keke your bd was treating you like a slots machine knocking your tokens out in the living room in 4k and you invite jonathan majors… a CONVICTED abuser…….” said another.

Added another, “Keke stupidly taking Jonathan Majors on her podcast only for her disgusting comments about R Kelly to resurface as a result. I hope people learn a lesson from this. Leave the abusers to hang, mind the business that pays you and keep it fucking pushing.”

“Trey songz trending bc keke is platforming jonathan majors. i wonder if she would do the same for him if he reached out tbh,” one other user questioned.

However, there were a few that came to the longtime actress’ defense.

“Do I agree with Keke Palmer having Jonathan Majors on her platform? No! But, pulling up a 6 year old interview when she was 25 & spoke positively on R. Kelly is wild; she apologized for it & didn’t know the details. Meanwhile, some of yall screaming free Tory Lanez today..” said one user.

“I see people mad at Keke about having Jonathan Majors on her show.. Y’all know the show is about accountability & moving forward…,” another user wrote.

Added another, “Learn how to show your misalignment for something/someone by simply disengaging immediately. If you’re that bothered by Keke Palmer platforming Jonathan Majors, just observe she plans to hold space for him, and you SILENTLY*** plan to not share in that experience when it airs.”