Girl, Bye! Beyoncé's BeyHive Drag Her for Overpriced 'Cowboy Carter' Tickets, Perfume and More

Whether you realize it or not, the end of April marks the beginning of Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” tour. But fans may not be saddling up this time around thanks to the prices of her tickets and the other products she’s dropped over the last few months—and now they’re sounding off about it!

As evidenced by a newly resurfaced video on TikTok, BeyHive members and those adjacent fans are crying foul about having to shell out big money to partake in what Queen Bey has to offer. Take for example Bey’s latest perfume drop that she announced back in February, Ce Lumiere. That was the second perfume to drop and it came just after she won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

It was also the second thing she was hitting her fans pockets for as she had just announced the aforementioned tour was happening less than two weeks prior. And let’s also remember that she also announced in February that her brand new haircare line Cecred would be hitting the shelves at Ulta in the coming months too—a.k.a. yet another hit to folks pocket books.

Because of the timing, fans were quick to cry foul and question exactly why she was hitting their pockets so heavily.

“I’m starting to think you got bills, girl,” wrote one user on the comments section of Bey’s post sharing the news of the new perfume.

“Enough. We don’t have anymore money, B!” said another.

“Girl we ain’t GOT no more money. Don’t you see us spiraling over this tour?” another user questioned.

Added another, “WE ONLY HAVE BLOOD LEFT TO GIVE QUEEN!”

Once the announcement made it over to TikTok, user Hey Rebekah Jae said what we were really all thinking.

“There’s not one comment that isn’t funny. Because the shit that we endure trying to get these damn tickets and this b*tch wanna sit up here and ask us for more money? No, no ma’am,” she said.

In the comments on Jae’s video, people were also corroborating her sentiments with one user saying: “We really don’t got it. Beyonce out of touch with our pockets. She’s too wealthy.”

Added another user, “The people have had enough.”

And judging by the looks of these comments and other online sentiments—it seems they really have. Sorry Bey, we may have to raise our two hands to heaven and give this tour over to God because a this point, He’s the only one who’s gonna be able to pay for this all.