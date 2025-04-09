Here's Why Chris Brown's Fashion Warning to Fans Has the Internet in a Tizzy

If you’re a fan of Chris Brown and are planning to attend his upcoming “Breezy Bowl” tour this summer, then there’s one major rule you might need to implement. And Brown himself is making sure everyone knows about it ahead of time.

Sending the message to his fans and followers in an Instagram story post over the weekend, the “Residuals” singer asked fans to not don his signature red bandana look as he didn’t want it to give off the “wrong impression.”

“I see a lot of the fans collectively telling team breezy to wear red bandanas to the concert. I would highly advise y’all NOT to do that,” Brown began. “JUST GET BROWN BANDANAS SO Y’ALL WONT RUN INTO ANY PROBLEMS. I don’t want people to get the wrong impression and promote the wrong thing. Y’ALL KNOW I’M BRIS BREEZY but WE PROMOTING POSITIVITY ON THIS TOUR.”

For context, Brown isn’t an official member of the L.A. Bloods gang — who wear red as their signature color — but back in 2022, he got the official cosign and OK from the group as he’s been somewhat affiliated with them and sporting their color for awhile.

Be that as it may, when his warning started making its rounds on social media, many were quick to backup the “Go Crazy” singer’s ask.

“I ALREADY KNEW Chris was finna tell yall asses stay out them red bandanas...cause why would yall ever think to play like that,” wrote on user on X.

“Chris brown said don’t listen to TikTok and wear red bandanas he do not want no gang activities at his event,” said another.

“Idk what’s the more insane part, the fact that ppl were dead willing to walk around with red bandanas OR the fact that ppl are just now finding out Chris is affiliated and been affiliated since he moved to LA,” one other user wrote.

Added another, “Chris Brown said yall bet not be banging red or blue at his shows .. you might get mistaken for the wrong thing...if you wearing bandanas it better be brown or that’s yall ass.”

Brown’s upcoming tour is set to commemorate his 20th anniversary in music and will feature additional performers such Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko and Bryson Tiller.