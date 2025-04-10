Bruh...Social Media is Losing It's Mind After Learning the Identity of Toni Braxton's Secret Husband

On Thursday (April 10), fans of Toni Braxton got the shock of their life when a major fact about her love life was revealed. And believe us when we say the news has everyone online talking.

As you all may recall, we told you back in 2016 that the “Unbreak My Heart” singer was dating rapper Birdman, with Braxton surprising fans by telling us all that they’d been close friends for nearly 20 years. The two would go on to announce their engagement in February 2018. But by January of the following year, the two would seemingly call it quits.

Now, per court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, it looks like not only are the two back on—but they’re actually married and have quietly been since Aug. 8, 2024. However, in yet another plot twist, Braxton reportedly filed for divorce from the rapper just two weeks later saying that their union was “irretrievably broken.” Thankfully, by January 2025, she ultimately decided to dismiss the divorce petition which means the two are still legally husband and wife.

Naturally as the news began to circulate on social media, many were taken completely aback at the revelation and took to X/Twitter to express just that.

“Imma have to keep pretending Toni thee Braxton living legend didn’t let Birdman up under her skirt,” wrote one user.

“Toni Braxton and Birdman being a couple was one of the most outlandish events we’ve witnessed lmaooooooo,” said another.

“I thought Toni and that weirdo broke up a long time ago. Come to find out they are MARRIED! Why, Toni Braxton living legend WHY,” one other user questioned.

Added another, “Toni and birdman still being a thing and actually married is SHOCKING.”

We think shocking might be a bit of an understatement here but regardless, congratulations to the happy(??) couple. Many blessings on your union!