Lovers of the recent AAFCA TV Honors award recipient and workplace comedy Abbott Elementary will be pleased to learn that we’ll be getting a whole lot more of the beloved show once it returns this fall.

According to Deadline, the Quinta Brunson-created series received a rare, 22-episode order from ABC for its second season. This move is phenomenal especially given the fact that most midseason shows only get a 13-episode order upfront for season two with the potential for more episodes being contingent upon how well those previous ones perform.

The announcement of the additional episodes were revealed during Abbott’s panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con panel on Thursday. Appearing remotely, Brunson also teased a little about the upcoming season:

“We spent a lot of the first season showing what this show is capable of...now we get to have some fun. We’ve done all the building, and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes.”

Additionally, it was also recently revealed that Williams Stanford Davis—the actor who hilariously portrays the the school’s eccentric janitor—has been upped to series regular ahead of the second season. As previously reported by The Root, Abbott Elementary received seven Emmy nominations with Brunson herself making history as the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations in the same year (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, to be specific.) Costars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James are nominated as well.

“Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three,” Brunson said when the news first came out. “Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!”