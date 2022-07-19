Everything’s coming up Mo’Nique!

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winner posted a video to social media announcing her first-ever Netflix original comedy special and also confirmed her appearance in Lee Daniels’ new thriller, The Deliverance.

“Can y’all believe this shit? I done came home to Netflix. I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special,” she said. “I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned. And thank y’all, my sweet babies. I love us, for real.”

This news is a little surprising considering The Parkers star previously sued the streaming network for offering her significantly less than male counterparts like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. When the suit was filed in November 2019, the Phat Girlz actress and her legal team said, “despite Mo’Nique’s extensive résumé and documented history of comedic success, when Netflix presented her with an offer of employment for an exclusive stand-up comedy special, Netflix made a lowball offer that was only a fraction of what Netflix paid other (non-Black female) comedians.” The network offered Mo’Nique $500,000, while Rock and Chappelle received $20 million and Amy Schumer renegotiated from $11 million to $13 million.

However, it seems that’s all water under the bridge now, as it was recently reported that the parties had settled the suit, though no details were revealed.

As for The Deliverance, Mo’Nique co-stars with Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith in the film where “a mother fights for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence.”

This will be Daniels and Mo’Nique’s first project together since Precious. The duo just reconciled after a 13-year feud. During the BMF actress’ “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy” show, the director joined the comedian on stage to publicly apologize, saying, “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did.”

While her recent beef with D.L. Hughley did not make either one of them look good, it’s truly nice to see good things happening for her after years of being disrespected and blackballed.