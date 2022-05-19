2006 - Phat Girlz

If you’re a plus size woman, you’ve been told your whole life that romance isn’t for you. If you’re lucky you can be the sassy best friend, but don’t ever think you get to be the leading lady. As usual, Mo’Nique changed the game and delivered a cult classic in Phat Girlz where she got to be the romantic lead and end up with the handsome doctor. It’s unfortunate that this was stuck in the“Black movie” category because it’s a really good rom-com with interesting characters and an authentic story.