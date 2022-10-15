With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to hit theaters on Nov. 11, we’re breaking down the film’s characters to recap where they were when we last saw them, figure out what they’ll be up to in the new movie and introduce the franchise’s new heroes and villains.



Per the official description: “Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. When Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”