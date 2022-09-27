Yes, dear reader, you read that headline correctly. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a reported running time of nearly three hours.

Two hours and 41 minutes to be exact, according to OkayPlayer. If the folks in charge choose not to trim anything else off the film, this will make the highly-anticipated sequel one of the longest-running films in the MCU. It will also run longer than its predecessor, which clocked in at a modest two hours and 15 minutes. Now, if you think fans all-around the world are about to sit through a nearly three-hour long movie after waiting four years for this film... YOU’D BE ENTIRELY CORRECT.

As a matter of fact, if you would indulge me for a quick moment, please allow me to get in my Southern Black preacher bag so I can give these next set of sentences the emphasis they deserve:

Turn to you neighbor right now and say: “NEIGHBOR, GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER.”

Turn to your neighbor on the other side and tell’em: “NEIGHBOR, MAKE SURE ALL YOUR AFFAIRS ARE SQUARED.”

Advertisement

Look behind you and grab the hand of the person sitting there and say: “NEIGHBOR, START MAKING YOUR ARRANGEMENTS NOW!”

Why? Because there will be absolutely NO interruptions while this movie is on and, I mean, absolutely NONE. For all intents and purposes—and for all intensive purposes— this movie is a healing balm and an homage to our beloved Chadwick Boseman. It’s also the long-awaited next iteration for this amazing franchise. So if you think I’m about to shift in my seat to make room for you and your undisciplined bladder to get by multiple times during this showing—THINK AGAIN. If you think you’re gonna hit me with the “excuse me” several times during this premiere so you can re-up on snacks—THINK AGAIN AGAIN. And if you think I, along with the rest of the folks who have been waiting with bated breath for this film, are going to sit idly by while you or your child whispers or talks consistently throughout this film—THINK THRICE.

G/O Media may get a commission Tabletop & Board Games to Play This Fall Sit down and play

With the summer over, it’s time to buckle down a prepare for our hibernation in our apartments and houses. With the colder weather on its way, outdoor fun becomes rather limiting, but that makes it a great time to break out a new board game with all your pals. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

This is a time for mourning and a time for celebration. And as such, you better make damn sure you have everything you need once you sit down. Because once you do, ain’t no bathroom breaks or no snack reuppance. We are going back to the beautiful, vibranium-filled land of Wakanda and you will pay it the respect it deserves.

Amen? Amen.