As if the wait for the highly anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever couldn’t get anymore exciting, on Monday, Marvel Studios dropped yet another trailer that gives us a better clue as to what we can expect when the film finally releases next month.

Coming in at a little over the two-minute mark, the new trailer starts with glimpses of a grieving Queen Ramonda and her daughter Shuri (played by Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, respectively) split between images of the half-human, half-Atlantian prince of Namor (played by Tenoch Huerta) of the underwater kingdom of Talocan.

“His people do not call him general or king. They call him K’uk’ulkan, the feather serpent god. Killing him would be risking eternal war,” M’baku is seen telling the members of the Wakandan delegation, which lends further credence to the aforementioned prince being the antagonist of the forthcoming film. There’s also some already beautifully shot fight scenes, a clear conflict between Namor and the Queen Mother, and short shots of Michaela Coel’s character Aneka and Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart.

But perhaps what’s most interesting of all is the shot at the end when the new Black Panther comes hurdling down from the sky. It’s abundantly clear that the person inside the suit is a woman, based off the small frame and headdress. Most bets are on Shuri being behind the suit as is goes in accordance with the comics. And if you look closely, the white dots around the eyes and forehead of the new suit look very similar to the dots Shuri. However, as we’ve all come to learn about Marvel films over the years: it’s never safe to assume we already know what’s going on. In a recent cover interview for the November issue of Elle Magazine UK, both Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira—who play Nakia and Dora Milaje general Okoye, respectively in the film—assert that while they love fan speculation, they want us to know that we haven’t gotten it all figured out yet.

At this point, all we can do is prepare our hearts and minds to take in the beautiful film once it releases in theaters next month.

Tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are available now.