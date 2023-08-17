A Gallery of Beyoncé's Black Backup Dancers for the Renaissance World Tour

These dancers have also worked with other stars like Janet Jackson and Madonna!

These dancers have also worked with other stars like Janet Jackson and Madonna!

By
Amira Castilla
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Renaissance World Tour is one of the most coveted stages for people to boost their careers in the entertainment industry! These Black dancers picked by Beyoncé are some of the luckiest people in the world. Here are her dancers and their other projects that make them the best in the game!

Amari Marshall

Amari Marshall

Amari Marshall is a veteran in the dance world with an extensive resume of stars that she’s danced and choreographed for everyone, including Janet Jackson, Ciara, Madonna, and Lizzo. She has also been called Blue Ivy’s “stage momma” by Tina Lawson!

Darius Hickman

Darius Hickman

Darius Hickman is one of The Dolls on the Renaissance World Tour. He competed on the 15th season of the dance show So You Think You Can Dance and finished in sixth place. Hickman is known on the stage for wearing a sparkly pink outfit and starring in the ballroom scene!

Jonté Moaning

Jonté Moaning

Jonté Moaning is a member of The Dolls on the tour! Jonté has been a choreographer for Beyoncé since her early solo career days, most notably for “Freakum Dress.”

Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé’s oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter surprised fans and started dancing on the tour over the summer! The pre-teen is a star in training and her moves are getting sharper and sharper by the day!

Aahkilah Cornelius

Aahkilah Cornelius

Aahkilah Cornelius has been a backup dancer for Bey’s bestie, Kelly Rowland! She appeared in her video for the song “Flowers.” Now she is killing it with acrobatic moves on the Renaissance stage.

Les Twins

Les Twins

Les Twins are one of the most iconic duos in the dance world! They’ve won competeitions and have danced beside Bey for years! She even calls them her “first twins” before her birthed kids Rumi and Sir.

Aliya Janell

Aliya Janell

Aliya Janell is a choreographer and dancer who has gone viral many times on Youtube for her super sexy routines dating back to six years ago. Some of her videos have as many as 22 million views! Look how far she’s come!

Kyndall Harris

Kyndall Harris

Kyndall Harris has been a dancer for Janet Jackson, Ciara, Chris Brown, awards shows, and Netflix’s Fuller House.

Lisa Sainvil

Lisa Sainvil

Lisa Sainvil has been a force on the stage with Beyoncé. She’s far from a rookie in the industry as she has worked with Ciara, Chris Brown, The Weeknd, and the Grammy, Emmy, and BET Awards.

Nerita McFarlane

Nerita McFarlane

Nerita McFarlance has not only been a dancer live on stage, but she has also shown off her skills in the film In the Heights (2021).

Simone Alston

Simone Alston

Simone Alston has been building her entertainment portfolio also being an actor! She was on the show The Game and performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2022.

Trinity Joy

Trinity Joy

Trinity Joy reached fame on TikTok after being called Thee Traperinna after mixing classical ballet with hip hop!

JUS’T Chase

JUS’T Chase

Jus’T Chase has been captivating crowds during the tour! He is no stranger to the industry as he has danced for plenty of awards shows, been in ads, and movies like Coming to America 2!

Kevin “Konkrete” Davis Jr.

Kevin “Konkrete” Davis Jr.

Backup dancer Konkrete has been on So You Think You Can Dance, NBC’s World of Dance, and Tommy Hilfger and Louis Vuitton campaigns!

Rob Bynes

Rob Bynes

Rob Bynes is a dance instructor from New Jersey! He specializes in freestyling, hip hop, and contemporary dance styles. His energy on stage has been drawing him more and more fans!

Zavion Brown

Zavion Brown

Zavion Brown is well known in the indsury as he has an impressive resume! He has danced alongside not only Beyoncé, but also Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Kendrick Lamar.

Alannah Wilhite

Alannah Wilhite

Alannah Wilhite, also known as Dancing Daze, has starred on several stages live and behind the camera: Greenleaf, FOX’s Star,, 2017 BET Awards, 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, and 2017 Soul Train Awards.

