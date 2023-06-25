5 Reasons We’re Excited To Watch the BET Awards

Entertainment

5 Reasons We’re Excited To Watch the BET Awards

From a Tina Turner tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary, here's why we can't wait to tune in Sunday.

By
Candace McDuffie
US singer Patti LaBelle performs at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas, June 19, 2023.
Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO (Getty Images)

The BET Awards are happening Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The network’s annual celebration of Black excellence is going to be one for the books. The show starts at 8 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on BET, BET HER, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and VH1. In addition, it will also livestream on BET.com

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region,” Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, revealed in a statement. “From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact.”

Between a red carpet full of impressive fashion to star-studded performances, here are 5 reasons we can’t wait to tune in tonight.

Patti LaBelle Will Pay Homage to Tina Turner

Patti LaBelle performs at the How Great Thou Art: A Sacred Celebration at the National United Methodist Church on May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

The passing of Tina Turner last month stunned the world. The Queen of Rock & Roll paved the way for Black women in entertainment with a historic career of epic proportions. Patti LaBelle will pay homage to the late legend during Sunday’s ceremony, with a performance that could consist of gems like “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” There is no better person to honor Turner’s legacy.

Kid Capri Will Lead Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Kid Capri attends the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

With Hip-Hop turning 50 this year, the BET Awards are celebrating it with the legendary Kid Capri helming its tribute. His set will feature the genre’s most groundbreaking moments. Expect acclaimed emcees performing the classics as well as pivotal hip-hop fashion highlighted throughout the years.

Busta Rhymes Will Receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award 

Busta Rhymes speaks after receiving the Icon Award at the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch presented by Netflix Strong Black Lead at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jerritt Clark (Getty Images)

Innovative artist Busta Rhymes is set to receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, which Sean “Diddy” Combs received last year. Busta is a 12-time Grammy Award-nominated rapper and producer whose creative vision has helped evolve the rap genre. Rah Digga, Bia, Coi Leray and Swizz Beatz are scheduled to participate in the tribute.

There Will Be a Bevy of Talented Performers

E-40 performs during the Mount Westmore tour at Stockton Arena on May 26, 2022 in Stockton, California.
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

The BET Awards have made it a point to boast impressive musical acts every year, and 2023 will be no different. This year’s lineup includes performances from Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Soulja Boy, Fat Joe, The Sugarhill Gang, Tyga, Yo-Yo and Ying Yang Twins.

Slide Title

Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Prince Williams (Getty Images)

5. A possible surprise appearance from...Drake?!?!?

Drake has the most nominations at this year’s BET Awards with seven. The categories he’s nominated in include Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration and the Viewer’s Choice Award with Future and Tems. In addition, the 6 God is also nominated for Album of the Year. With all of these tentative accolades, will the Toronto native make a surprise appearance? You’ll have to tune in to see.

