2023 Oscars: Rihanna's Dopest Performances

The most anticipated performancea of the year was Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and the 2023 Oscars! The billionaire Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, has been in the entertainment industry since 2005. The nine-time Grammy Award winner has reached icon status and has years of smash hits to prove it! Here are some of her best performances throughout her career.
The most anticipated performancea of the year was Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and the 2023 Oscars! The billionaire Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, has been in the entertainment industry since 2005. The nine-time Grammy Award winner has reached icon status and has years of smash hits to prove it! Here are some of her best performances throughout her career.
Upcoming Live Performance of “Lift Me Up”
Rihanna is set to give us the first live performance of the song “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack at the 2023 Academy Awards. We can’t wait!
Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Riri gave us the show of a lifetime at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance! We got almost 14 minutes of a mashup of her music career starting when she was only 15 years old. She surprisingly announced her second pregnancy during the show!
“Pon de Replay” AOL Sessions 2009
The new Def Jam signee, Rihanna, performed many of her early singles on AOL Sessions, and her first single, “Pon de Replay” was one of our first introductions to her star potential.
“Umbrella” AOL Sessions 2009
Rihanna rocked a new edgy black haircut to sing the fan-favorite song, “Umbrella.” This 2009 AOL Sessions performance was complete with backup singers, dancers, and a full band. “Umbrella” won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.
Pepsi Smash “Umbrella” November 2009
This Pepsi Smash performance is arguably the best she’s sounded singing the Grammy-winning song “Umbrella” early in her career. There is also a fun rock element to it! Peep the vocals at 3:22!
“Love the Way You Lie”/ “Not Afraid” Eminem & Rihanna 2010 VMA’s
Red-haired Rihanna joined rapper Eminem on the 2010 VMAs stage to sing their collab “Love the Way You Lie”. The single was nominated for 3 Grammy Awards.
“What’s My Name”, “Only Girl” 2010 American Music Awards
Riri opened her American Music Awards performance singing “Love the Way You Lie” acapella and then owned the stage after transitioning to “What’s My Name” and “Only Girl”.
“Russian Roulette” AOL Session 2010
Rihanna showed off a fresh mohawk with shaved sides and a black unitard to sing “Russian Roulette” from her album, Rated R on AOL Sessions. This song beautifully highlights her lower register.
“California King Bed” Live at American Idol 2011
The American Idol stage was blessed with Rihanna’s emotional performance in 2011 of “California King Bed” from her Loud album. She was a f0ur-time American Music Award winner at the time.
“Princess of China” Live at the Paralympic Games in London 2012
Pixie cut Rihanna joined Coldplay for the closing ceremony for the 2012 Paralympic Games in London singing the pop-genre hit “Princess of China”.
“Stay” Live on SNL 2012
The Barbadian star gave the Saturday Night Live audience goosebumps singing the ballad “Stay” from her award-winning album Unapologetic in 2012.
“Diamonds” Live on SNL 2012
Rihanna was joined by a fantastic band for this groovy performance on Saturday Night Live of the smash hit “Diamonds.” Her iconic voice crack at 3:35 is to die for!
“Where Have You Been”- American Idol Season 11 May 2012
A tour-worthy performance was given on the American Idol stage in 2012 with Rihanna performing the hit “Where Have You Been” with dancers and strobe lights!
“Diamonds” X Factor UK 2012
Rihanna did one of her first performances of the song “Diamonds” on the X Factor UK stage. She stood still centerstage as fake rain fell around her, making it one of her most majestic stages to date.
“Diamonds” 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Rihanna stole all of the attention away from the models at the Victoria’s Secret Show in 2012. This is possibly the best performance of “Diamonds.” The voice crack and wail at 3:42 is something only Rihanna can nail.
“The Monster” Live at the MTV Movie Awards 2014
Eminem and Rihanna joined forces on the stage again for their song Grammy Award-winning song for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Monster” at the MTV Movie Awards in 2014.
“Stay” Live at the Concert for Valor 2014
Riri thanked veterans for their service and serenaded them with her Grammy-nominated hit “Stay” at the Concert for Valor in Washington, D.C. in 2014.
“Bitch Better Have My Money” 2015 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Rihanna began her new fierce era for “Bitch Better Have My Money.”She started the performance by stepping out of a helicopter wearing a money-green fuzzy coat and matching boots for the 2015 iHeart Radio Music Awards.
“Unfaithful”, “Love The Way You Lie”, “Take a Bow” Live at Rock in Rio 2015
The Rock in Rio music festival welcomed the “Stay” singer where she opened with “Unfaithful,” asking the audience to sing along. The sea of people was united as she transitioned to “Love the Way You Lie” and “Take a Bow”.
21 / 28
“Don’t Stop The Music”, “Only Girl (In The World), We Found Love, “Where Have You Been” 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
“Don’t Stop The Music”, “Only Girl (In The World), We Found Love, “Where Have You Been” 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards was one of the Grammy Award-winning artist’s most dynamic performances kicking it off with a mashup of “Don’t Stop the Music”, “Only Girl (In the World), “We Found Love” and “Where Have You Been.”
“Needed Me,”“Pour It Up,”“Bitch Better Have My Money” 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
The 2016 MTV VMA stage turned into Riri’s dance floor after “Needed Me”, with “Pour it Up” and crowd favorite, “Bitch Better Have My Money.”
“Stay”, “Love on The Brain”, “Diamonds” 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
This is the best Rihanna performance of all time. Vocally, she delivered every note perfectly with emotion, strength, and beauty. “Love on the Brain” has yet to be performed this well!
“Love on The Brain” Live at Global Citizen Festival 2016
Rihanna performed “Love on the Brain” at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival, a concert to help end poverty worldwide. The crowd joined her in singing the song, copying the same high note for the lyric “brain”.
“Love on the Brain” 2016 Billboard Music Awards
“Love on the Brain” has become one of Rihanna’s most successful singles going 6x Multi-Platinum. She performed the smash hit at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards on a black and green-lit stage.
“Consideration” w/SZA, “Work”w/Drake Live at the BRIT Awards 2016
The 2016 BRIT Awards performance by Rihanna began with a young SZA singing ANTI’s “Consideration” and then a funky transition to the 9x Multi-Platinum hit, “Work.” Drake, who was rumored to be dating Rih at the time, joined her.
2019 Savage X Fenty Show
After taking a break from music and launching Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, Rihanna reminded people that she was a pop star first! Although she did not show off her vocals, she danced alongside her models in the 2019 Savage X Fenty Show.