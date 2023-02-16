Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Music

Here’s Why Rihanna Finally Said Yes to 2023 Super Bowl After Previously Saying Hell To The Nah

The star famously turned down the offer back in 2019 in a show of support for Colin Kaepernick.

By
Shanelle Genai
Comments (5)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: Kevin Mazur for Roc Nation (Getty Images)

While there’s no doubt many fans of Rihanna were elated to see her make her grand return to music during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, some are wondering why she accepted the opportunity after previously opting not to in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Superhoe and Mood's Nicôle Lecky Plays That's So Random
November 9, 2022
Is That Black Enough for You?!? Is Our TV Pick This Week
November 4, 2022

To refresh your memory, back in 2019, the “Pour It Up” singer confirmed to US Vogue that she said no to an offer to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with the former 49ers quarterback, who was essentially blackballed for silently sideline protesting by taking a knee to raise awareness of police brutality and injustice by the NFL.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people,” Rih told the magazine at the time. “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Advertisement

Now, in a new interview for the March 2023 cover of British Vogue published on Wednesday, Rih explained why her stance changed:

“There’s still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes, but it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level. Two Super Bowls back-to-back, [in reference to last year’s headliners, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar].

You know, representing the urban community, globally. It is powerful. It sends a really strong message. Of course, raising a young Black man is one of the scariest responsibilities in life. You’re like, ‘What am I leaving my kids to? This is the planet they’re gonna be living on?’ All of those things really start to hit differently.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Joylux vFit Gold Device
$50 Off
Joylux vFit Gold Device

Post-menopause confidence
This device is a fraction of the cost of laser treatments but does the same thing: it applies thermal heat from LED and sonic technology to encourage blood flow, which helps resolve vaginal dryness.

Use the promo code 50VFIT
Advertisement

To read Rihanna’s full interview, head to vogue.co.uk.

EntertainmentMusic