Rihanna's Super Bowl Surprises Just Keep On Coming

Following Queen Bey’s recent wig-snatching tour announcement, rumor has it that RiRi will also be hitting the road later this year for performance dates across North America, according to the U.S. Sun.

In addition to new music, Rihanna is said to be planning “mini-residencies” at venues in key cities, which means fans will likely have to hop on trains, planes and automobiles for a chance to see her live.

The billionaire hasn’t toured since 2016, opting instead to focus much of her attention on her entrepreneurial pursuits such as Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. After becoming a mom in 2022, the singer has certainly decided to come back to the global stage with a vengeance.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last few months, you have to know that Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year, and it’s only February.

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT on FOX.