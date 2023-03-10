2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards

The Academy Awards are Sunday, March 12 and we can’t wait to see what everybody wears to the ceremony! While oftentimes men wear boring outfits on the red carpet, these men took a step outside of the box! Here are the best Black dressed men over time for the Oscars.
2022: Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes wore this burgundy shorts suit from Bogard by MikeB to the 2022 Oscars ceremony. We love when people step out of the box!
2017: Aldis Hodge
Aldis Hodge wore this beautiful dark blue suit by Armani to the 2017 Academy Awards. The jewelry hanging on the jacket was the perfect touch.
2016: Michael Strahan
Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan looked dapper wearing this blue two-toned tuxedo to the 2016 Oscars.
2018: Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya’s mustardy brown suit coat was the perfect color against his skin tone. Bravo to his stylist!
2019: Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali won his second Academy Award wearing this Ermenegildo Zegna XXX paisley print suit with a kufi hat.
2019: Billy Porter
Billy Porter’s black Christian Siriano tuxedo gown will go down in Oscars fashion history! He wore a magenta version of the same gown to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
2014: Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan wore an all-Givenchy look to the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony. The highlight of the outfit was his gold-plated dress shoes.
1991: Michael Jackson
The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, arrived at the 1991 Oscars as Madonna’s date. MJ wore a bedazzled white suit coat, black gloves, black snakeskin textured pants, and a chunky metallic belt around his hips.
2000: Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson wore this purple velvet suit coat that went down to his knees to the 2000 Oscars.
1970: Sammy Davis Jr.
One of the greatest entertainers in history, Sammy Davis Jr., wore this iconic oversized popped collar and sparkly vest combo to the 1970 Academy Awards. He is seated next to singer and actress Lola Falana.
2015: David Oyelowo
Selma actor, David Oyelowo, wore this perfectly fitted red Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo and brooch to match the 2015 Academy Awards red carpet.
2020: Spike Lee
Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in this custom purple and gold lined suit. Bryant’s jersey number, 24, was sewn on the front and back of the coat. He also added purple accessories and orange basketball sneakers.
1996: Will Smith
Will Smith was arm–in–arm with Jada Pinkett (before they were married) at the 1996 Academy Awards wearing the popular style at the time, oversized suits.
2018: Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman wore a black Givenchy couture topcoat, fitting the aesthetic of the newly released at the time Marvel blockbuster.
2021: Lakeith Stanfield
Lakeith Stanfield wore this women’s Saint Laurent jumpsuit to the 2021 Oscars, even though he hilariously left the event early because it was a dry bar. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2021.
1990: Spike Lee
Filmmaker Spike Lee was nominated for the 1990 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He wore this black suit, white shirt, printed cloth, black hat, and gold framed glasses.
2022: David Oleyowo
David Oyelowo wore this yellow and green floral printed suit on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.
2018: Miguel
Singer Miguel arrived on the 2018 red carpet with Nazanin Mandi wearing a polka dot patterned suit jacket, and classic black shirt and pants, heeled dress shoes, and another black coat hanging on his shoulders.
2021: Colman Domingo
Actor Colman Domingo wore this nearly neon pink Atelier Versace suit and gold jewelry and shiny black dress shoes.
2004: Prince
Prince wore this cropped black jacket, high-waisted and wide-legged dress pants, an asymmetrical collared white shirt, and a purple flower in the pocket.
2021: Travon Free
Comedian and actor Travon Free walked the red carpet wearing this custom suit jacket and shoes with the names of Black people who have been wrongfully killed by police.
2014: Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams shocked fans by wearing a Lanvin Paris tuxedo with shorts instead of pants! He was nominated for Best Original song at the 2014 Oscars.
2017: Mahershala Ali
Actor Mahershala Ali became a father for the first time only days before the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony. As a Best Supporting Actor nominee, he walked the red carpet in a beautiful black Ermenegildo Zegna.
2018: Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele accepted the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay wearing this Calvin Klein suit. Perfect fit for a winner!