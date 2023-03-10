2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards

Entertainment

2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards

From Michael Jackson to Wesley Snipes, Black men have shut down the red carpet for years

By
Amira Castilla
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Ian West - PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images), Dan MacMedan / Contributor (Getty Images), Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

The Academy Awards are Sunday, March 12 and we can’t wait to see what everybody wears to the ceremony! While oftentimes men wear boring outfits on the red carpet, these men took a step outside of the box! Here are the best Black dressed men over time for the Oscars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 26

2022: Wesley Snipes

2022: Wesley Snipes

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Wesley Snipes wore this burgundy shorts suit from Bogard by MikeB to the 2022 Oscars ceremony. We love when people step out of the box!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 26

2017: Aldis Hodge

2017: Aldis Hodge

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer (Getty Images)

Aldis Hodge wore this beautiful dark blue suit by Armani to the 2017 Academy Awards. The jewelry hanging on the jacket was the perfect touch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 26

2016: Michael Strahan

2016: Michael Strahan

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan looked dapper wearing this blue two-toned tuxedo to the 2016 Oscars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 26

2018: Daniel Kaluuya

2018: Daniel Kaluuya

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Neilson Barnard / Staff (Getty Images)

Daniel Kaluuya’s mustardy brown suit coat was the perfect color against his skin tone. Bravo to his stylist!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 26

2019: Mahershala Ali

2019: Mahershala Ali

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Future Publishing / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mahershala Ali won his second Academy Award wearing this Ermenegildo Zegna XXX paisley print suit with a kufi hat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 26

2019: Billy Porter

2019: Billy Porter

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Billy Porter’s black Christian Siriano tuxedo gown will go down in Oscars fashion history! He wore a magenta version of the same gown to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 26

2014: Michael B. Jordan

2014: Michael B. Jordan

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: WWD / Contributor (Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan wore an all-Givenchy look to the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony. The highlight of the outfit was his gold-plated dress shoes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 26

1991: Michael Jackson

1991: Michael Jackson

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Ron Galella / Contributor (Getty Images)

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, arrived at the 1991 Oscars as Madonna’s date. MJ wore a bedazzled white suit coat, black gloves, black snakeskin textured pants, and a chunky metallic belt around his hips.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 26

2000: Samuel L. Jackson

2000: Samuel L. Jackson

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Steven D Starr / Contributor (Getty Images)

Samuel L. Jackson wore this purple velvet suit coat that went down to his knees to the 2000 Oscars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 26

1970: Sammy Davis Jr.

1970: Sammy Davis Jr.

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Ron Galella / Contributor (Getty Images)

One of the greatest entertainers in history, Sammy Davis Jr., wore this iconic oversized popped collar and sparkly vest combo to the 1970 Academy Awards. He is seated next to singer and actress Lola Falana.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 26

2015: David Oyelowo

2015: David Oyelowo

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Jeff Vespa / Contributor (Getty Images)

Selma actor, David Oyelowo, wore this perfectly fitted red Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo and brooch to match the 2015 Academy Awards red carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 26

2020: Spike Lee

2020: Spike Lee

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in this custom purple and gold lined suit. Bryant’s jersey number, 24, was sewn on the front and back of the coat. He also added purple accessories and orange basketball sneakers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 26

1996: Will Smith

1996: Will Smith

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Jim Smeal / Contributor (Getty Images)

Will Smith was arm–in–arm with Jada Pinkett (before they were married) at the 1996 Academy Awards wearing the popular style at the time, oversized suits.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 26

2018: Chadwick Boseman

2018: Chadwick Boseman

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman wore a black Givenchy couture topcoat, fitting the aesthetic of the newly released at the time Marvel blockbuster.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 26

2021: Lakeith Stanfield

2021: Lakeith Stanfield

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

Lakeith Stanfield wore this women’s Saint Laurent jumpsuit to the 2021 Oscars, even though he hilariously left the event early because it was a dry bar. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2021.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 26

1990: Spike Lee

1990: Spike Lee

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor (Getty Images)

Filmmaker Spike Lee was nominated for the 1990 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He wore this black suit, white shirt, printed cloth, black hat, and gold framed glasses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 26

2022: David Oleyowo

2022: David Oleyowo

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

David Oyelowo wore this yellow and green floral printed suit on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 26

2018: Miguel

2018: Miguel

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Dan MacMedan / Contributor (Getty Images)

Singer Miguel arrived on the 2018 red carpet with Nazanin Mandi wearing a polka dot patterned suit jacket, and classic black shirt and pants, heeled dress shoes, and another black coat hanging on his shoulders.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 26

2021: Colman Domingo

2021: Colman Domingo

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

Actor Colman Domingo wore this nearly neon pink Atelier Versace suit and gold jewelry and shiny black dress shoes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 26

2004: Prince

2004: Prince

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: L. Cohen / Contributor (Getty Images)

Prince wore this cropped black jacket, high-waisted and wide-legged dress pants, an asymmetrical collared white shirt, and a purple flower in the pocket.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 26

2021: Travon Free

2021: Travon Free

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Handout / Handout (Getty Images)

Comedian and actor Travon Free walked the red carpet wearing this custom suit jacket and shoes with the names of Black people who have been wrongfully killed by police.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 26

2014: Pharrell Williams

2014: Pharrell Williams

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Dan MacMedan / Contributor (Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams shocked fans by wearing a Lanvin Paris tuxedo with shorts instead of pants! He was nominated for Best Original song at the 2014 Oscars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 26

2017: Mahershala Ali

2017: Mahershala Ali

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actor Mahershala Ali became a father for the first time only days before the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony. As a Best Supporting Actor nominee, he walked the red carpet in a beautiful black Ermenegildo Zegna.

Advertisement

25 / 26

2018: Jordan Peele

2018: Jordan Peele

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Dressed Black Men at The Academy Awards
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor (Getty Images)

Jordan Peele accepted the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay wearing this Calvin Klein suit. Perfect fit for a winner!

Advertisement

26 / 26