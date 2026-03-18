Black TikToker Claims He ‘Scammed’ MAGA Supporters Out of Thousands

In a world full of viral scams and misinformation, folks fall victim more often than you may think. Now, one Black TikToker’s recent plot to allegedly scam supporters of President Donald Trump is going viral… and you’ll never guess how it all started.

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Content creator Coach Chima has been documenting his journey as a Black man and MAGA supporter since before Trump took office in 2024. He originally came to the app to connect with fellow MAGA supporters, especially after telling viewers that his political allegiance to Trump resulted in his exile from his own family.

“My parents cut me off for supporting Donald Trump. My family disowned me, my cousins don’t speak to me,” Chima said in his very first video posted to the app in October 2024. “I’m alone in this world, but you know what? It’s cool. I’m still gonna fight for what I believe in,” he added.

The last video posted to Chima’s TikTok came right after the assassination of far-right podcaster Charlie Kirk.

As the years passed, Chima has amassed a following of more than 47,000 and hundreds of thousands of likes from folks– mostly MAGA– sympathizing with the young Black man and continuously offering their emotional support. At some point within the last two years, however, the avalanche of moral support turned into financial support, and by 2026, Chima claimed he had collected $30,000 in donations.

All was going well in the MAGA world! That is, until this week, when the content creator revealed his MAGA persona was all a lie. He changed his bio to say, “I Scammed MAGA for 30 Bands. I’m sorry yall. I was never MAGA, I’m just a monkey from the trenches. #FreeChima.”

If that wasn’t insult enough, Chima reportedly made a separate “burner” TikTok account where he celebrated getting away with the alleged scam with his own little jingle to a popular nursery rhyme. “I scammed MAGA, I scammed MAGA / for 30 bands, I got the money and ran,” he repeatedly sang.

You all are so thirsty for any body black to be maga shit like this is very easy lol — HST (@OldHeadHST) March 18, 2026

The second account has now been deleted. Still, videos have found their way to other social platforms. As you can expect, MAGA is pissed… But many Black folks, on the other hand, had little to no sympathy for Trump supporters who allegedly sent the TikToker money.

“You all are so thirsty for any body black to be maga shit like this is very easy lol,” @OldHeadHST tweeted.

Chima is not the first Black person to allegedly “scam” Trump supporters. Back in 2018, a woman named Q Preston tricked Trump supporters into paying for her college degree, The Times previously reported.

Still some folks like @AllthingsCaaddy condemned Chima’s actions. “Scamming people like this is low, regardless of politics. It just shows how easily trust online can be abused,” they wrote.

The Root reached out to Chima for comment, but has not yet received a response.