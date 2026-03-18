The Freshest Sneakers You Need in Your Shoe Collection Now

Screenshot: TIkTok | L: @sherlinanym C: @lesquik_ R: @ticaradevone

Sneakers have evolved from shoes meant for basketball players to becoming fashion statements off the court. From the Jordan 1 Retro OG becoming a wardrobe staple in every color to the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods turning a comfortable shoe into a standout piece, sneaker culture has given everyone the confidence to show off their style. Let’s take a look at the pairs that have every sneaker lover running up a tab at the nearest shop.

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Kobe 3 Low Pronto “Pink Quartz”

The latest release of the new Kobe joints has sneakerheads in a frenzy. The “Pink Quartz” offers so much to the eye with its latest design that it will be hard to focus on the court.

Nike “Foamposite One”

The Nike “Foamposite One” was a 90s basketball classic worn by the most reputable NBA stars. Today, it’s a streetwear staple that both men and women style off and on the court. Check out how Notorious Kia styles them up.

Nike “Air Force One”

You can’t call yourself a sneakerhead if you don’t have the Nike “Air Force 1” in your closet. This pair, shared by TikToker @dee.hartwell, is pretty fire.

Adidas “Superstar II”

The classic hard-toe Adidas is such a GOATED shoe. The patent leather version of the shoe is such an amazing option to add to your closet.

Fenty x Puma “Avanti”

Rihanna was on our necks with her sneaker design. The iconic collaboration with Puma made women feel they could still rock sneakers while staying trendy.

Nike “Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG”

Jordan 1 Retro OGs are essential for any sneaker collection. They are timeless, stylish, and perfect for everyone. This versatile shoe works with any fashion style.

Joe Freshgood x New Balance “9060”

Chicago’s own Joe Freshgoods created a masterpiece with the New Balance 9060. Beyond being incredibly comfortable, the bold colorways are designed to turn even the simplest outfit into a standout look.

New Balance “1906R”

If the “9060” is on your radar, the New Balance “1906R” should be next. This lifestyle silhouette is the perfect mix of comfort and style, featuring colorways that demand attention.

Brooks “Cascadia”

It looks like the traditional running shoe brand, Brooks, has something to say. They released this lifestyle shoe design that is quickly becoming a brand we need to keep our eyes on. Lifestyle influencer Ticara Devone styled the shoes nicely.

Nike “Shox”

When it comes to rocking the Nike “Shox,” it takes a certain level of fashion boldness to step out in them. This shoe will make you feel like you are walking on air.

Nike “Air Jordan 4 Denim Worn Blue”

@heleciawill The women’s @Jordan brand has been dropping some heat lately and in August these Retro 4’s denim sneakers will release along with other denim shoes. We got to preview the sneakers releasing during Essence Fest at the Jordan x DTLR pop up. The details and the denim are perfect and right on trend making this a great summer shoe. Would you wear them? Do you need styling inspiration? #womensjordan #retro4 #sneakerunboxing #denimsneakers #summershoe #womeninsneakers #sneakherstyle ♬ original sound – heleciawill

While the Jordan 4 has a naturally masculine silhouette, this denim version softens the look with a feminine touch. The denim sneakers are a great option to elevate your favorite Canadian tuxedo.

Nike Jordan 6 ‘Infrared”

This classic Jordan sneaker was such a popular drop in the 90s that actors would be spotted wearing them in some of our favorite shows. Decades later, these shoes are still fly in any weather.

Adidas “Samba”

Looking to keep your fit cool and casual? The Adidas “Sambas” are a great option. From the office to happy hour, these shoes offer so much versatility.

Nike Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”

The “Gamma Blue” is such a well-structured shoe that it makes a sweatsuit or a business suit look equally good.

Nike “GT Future”

Nike knew they had a problem on their hands when they released the “GT Future.” For the basketball players, the shoe design is so sickening that anyone wearing these can go straight from basketball shorts to casual wear. Even celebrities like Wale had to land a partnership with the brand to get his own signature color.

Nike “Air Max 95”

“Air Max 95” is another staple shoe that is a must-have in your closet. With spring approaching, the neon OG colorway is perfect to show off how fly you really are.

Off-White “Jordan 5”

Sneaker lovers who still want a touch of luxury are always going to reach for a pair of Off-White Jordan 5s. The intricate shoe design reflects luxury, while the structured Jordan shoe remains true to the street culture.