Michael B. Jordan’s Schoolmate is Getting Dragged After Asking This from the Oscar Winner

While Michael B. Jordan is probably still on a high after winning his first Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday, he’s become a trending topic online for a whole other reason. In fact, thanks to a now-viral clip, an old schoolmate of his is getting read for filth online and we’ve got all the details on why.

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Not too long after Jordan’s big win, a resurfaced clip of his former schoolmate and now radio personality Lore’l from Newark, New Jersey, began making its rounds on X/Twitter.

For context, that 2023 interview with Lore’l and Jordan happened during the press run for “Creed III.” Lore’l was working the red carpet at an HBCU Atlanta fan screening when Jordan came to her spot. During their chat, Lore’l reminded him that they both go way back to their school days and that’s when Jordan playfully called her out for calling him the “corny kid” back when they were growing up.

Lore’l defended herself saying she had to have been misquoted and tried to then redirect the interview. However, by the time it was time for Jordan to move on to the next person, Lore’l quipped: “Well you’re not corny anymore.”

Fans resurface interview of “Best Actor” Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan being interviewed by a former high school classmate who used to refer to him as the “corny kid” in Newark, New Jerseypic.twitter.com/lU84r2zdye — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) March 16, 2026

At the time, many expressed their displeasure towards how Lore’l allegedly treated Jordan. Now, fast forward three years later and Lore’l is still clearly feeling some type of way over their red carpet interaction and said as much in that resurfaced clip of their conversation with MadameNoire.

During MadameNoire’s “Listen to Black Women” segment, Lore’l alluded to several other Black women that she would like an apology and a conversation with Jordan.

“People came up to me and was like, ‘Oh, you know, my fault.’ But the disrespect was way louder than the apology,” she said. “One of my homeboys reached out to me like, ‘Oh, Michael said his bad, yo. It was an article he read, he thought you said it.’ But you went on all these other publications—not only that. I have a nationally syndicated morning show. Come have a seat, talk about it.”

She went on to say that she was hurt by the ordeal and it made her hesitant to defend him or any other stars when they’re facing negativity in the press or online anymore.

To be clear though, Lore’l previously admitted on “The Undressing Room” podcast that she did tease and make fun of Jordan growing up, even though she didn’t recall specifically using the word “corny.”

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan’s former classmate, Lore’l, speaks out about the viral video/interview where he confronts her about calling him corny in the past. Do you think he owes her a public apology and to come on her radio show to clear things up? 🤔👀 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3jBIm6g3PP — Black Culture News (@blackculturenew) March 17, 2026

Unfortunately for her, once folks online got wind of her comments, they were quick to call her out. Many said that she was playing the victim and was wrong for feeling as if she was the one wronged.

“Y’all don’t get to be bullies, get called out for it and then play victim, like shutup,” said one user on X/Twitter.

“My thing is, even if you didn’t say the word ‘corny’, you still admitted that you DID bully him regarding his name and him bringing his headshot to school. You bullied him regardless. An apology is NOT warranted. If he did not apologize to you directly, he did not apologize! Your ‘homeboy’ could be lying to you,” wrote another.

One other user wrote: “This is nasty AF especially when she’s on record admitting what she and other classmates used to do to that man back in HS.”

Added another: “Michael B Jordan don’t owe that girl an interview —and even if he did sit down with her, it’s clear that they have two very different recollections of what happened so nothing will get accomplished. Let it go.”