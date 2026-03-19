New Video Sheds Light on Deion Sanders and Karreuche Tran Romance Rumors

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has been teasing the idea of a new love in his life, Karreuche Tran, for months now. Yet and still, fans were skeptical about whether they were legitimately an item. Now, it appears we may have finally gotten an answer.

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If you’ll remember, Tran and Sanders were first linked in July 2025 when it was revealed that she was by his side as he battled bladder cancer. Prior to that, the two had been spotted together having lunch in Los Angeles, but neither of them had come out to officially confirm anything.

Even though Tran admitted to dating more frequently and recently taking more of a liking to football in August 2025, she still refused to say that it was caused by any particular person. Sanders also stayed quiet about the seemingly budding romance, thus keeping folks in further limbo.

Well, fast forward to March 2026, and it appears we have our answer, thanks to a new video posted on YouTube. In it, the two could be seen filming a vlog while enjoying some time in St. Croix. While sitting on a park bench, the two began doting on each other with Sanders expressing the things he admires about Tran.

Describing her as “sweet” and complimenting her on the way she “looks out for a lot of folks,” the college football coach also said of her: “You make certain I’m straight like everything, like, on point. You make sure I got what I need. I got what I want, and I’m straight.”

From her standpoint, Tran said that she loved how Sanders was always so supportive of his children and admired him for valuing the simple, more meaningful things in life rather than the superficial or materialistic.

“I don’t want to say how like regular you are, ‘cause you’re not regular but [you’re] just down to earth,” she said. “You like your house, you like the water, you like your lake, you like fishing. You don’t value materialistic things.”

What’s more is that, as noted by Complex, Tran is commonly referred to as “stepmom” by Sanders’ kids, and she apparently was with the family for Christmas 2025 and received most of the gifts from Coach Prime. So it’s pretty safe to say at this point that their love connection has evolved into a serious thing!

Watch the couple’s vlog, below!