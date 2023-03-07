2023 Oscars: Black Musical Artists Who've Won An Academy Award

Although the Oscars are meant to honor and celebrate the best in the movie-making business, singers, producers and artists from the music industry have stolen the show plenty of times.

They have not only won Oscars for the songs they created, but also for their acting abilities. This year, Rihanna is leading the pack as the next singer to win a golden trophy for her track, “Lift Me Up.” As we wait for the 2023 Oscars, here are all of the Black artists and musicians who have won Oscars during the Academy Awards’ 94-year history.