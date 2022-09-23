Lisa Raye McCoy

The actor Lisa Raye McCoy was named the Queen Mother of Ghana by King Yahweh, a man who claimed to be an imperial king, at a ceremony in Los Angeles in 2019. She did have a crowning ceremony, but there has been criticism of the legitimacy of the title. Lisa Raye was also the First Lady of Turk and Caicos in 2006 when she married Michael Misick, Premier of the Turks and Caicos. Maybe the royal life really is for Lisa!