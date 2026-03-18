Rep. Summer Lee Moves to Impeach AG Pam Bondi, But Will She Succeed?

Rumors of impeachment against the Trump administration have long been whispered. But now one Black congresswoman has officially launched the first steps to impeach Attorney General Pam Bondi. Although Bondi wouldn’t be the first member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to have articles of impeachment brought forth, the latest effort by Democrats suggests a bigger plan is brewing.

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Pa. Rep. Summer Lee introduced articles of impeachment against the AG on Tuesday (March 17), marking the second time that Democrats have unleashed their secret weapon against Bondi. The Attorney General has come under fire over the administration’s handling of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files, we previously told you. But while the Epstein files remain a sore spot for the Trump administration, that’s not all of the charges Bondi’s currently facing.

Allegations Against Bondi

“The Attorney General of the United States is entrusted with one of the most solemn responsibilities in our democracy: to enforce the law fairly, impartially, and without political influence. Instead, Pam Bondi is breaking the law to protect pedophiles and prosecute Trump’s political opponents,” Lee said while announcing the impeachment articles. “This is about accountability, transparency, and justice. We deserve a justice system that serves the people, not one that is weaponized for political gain.”

I just introduced articles of impeachment against Pam Bondi.



It's time we hold powerful people accountable when they break the law, no matter their title, their political party, or how rich they are.



Thank you to the constitutional experts at @FSFP for drafting these with us. pic.twitter.com/bb45OCH7gL — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) March 17, 2026

Two of the five articles against her are directly connected to the Epstein files, as Bondi continues to largely take the blame for an overall lack of transparency. Rep. Lee has been one of the fiercest voices calling for Bondi to be held accountable for the controversial files.

Back in January, Lee introduced an amendment to hold Bondi in civil contempt citing her noncompliance with the Oversight Committee’s subpoena to release the files completely. But even after being forced into compliance as of August 2025, Bondi has faced scrutiny from Democrats like Lee who alleged she defied the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The other damning articles against Bondi are related to alleged perjury while testifying before Congress and abusing her overseeing power to defy court orders. Funny enough, this is the second time a Democrat has brought articles of impeachment against Bondi in March. Earlier this month, Mich. Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced three articles also connected to Epstein.

“Her conduct is a spit in the face to survivors everywhere, and we cannot allow it to continue,” he said.

Will it Succeed?

As of today, all efforts to target Trump’s closest and controversial cabinet members have failed. Even former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who faced bipartisan backlashing amid immigration enforcement, was demoted by Trump himself, without any input from Democrats, we also told you.

In the case of Bondi, experts say it’s unlikely that current impeachment articles will hold much weight. First, Democrats would have to collect enough bipartisan in the House of Representatives– which is slimly controlled by Republicans– to pass the order. Then, Bondi’s case would go before the Senate– also under GOP control– who has to convict Bondi with a two-thirds majority.

The AG was once again subpoenaed to appear before Congress over the Epstein mess, AP News reported. Her hearing is scheduled for April 14.