Everything You Need to Know About The WNBA’s Historic New CBA Deal After Year-Long Labor Dispute

BOSTON, MA – JULY 15: A general view of the WNBA logo on the stanchion before a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun on July 15, 2025, at TD Garden in Boston, MA. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just in time for its 30th season, the WNBA will be playing ball in 2026 after a 17-month game of chicken that nearly sidelined one of the most anticipated season in women’s hoops history.

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For more than a year, the WNBA and its Players Association (WNBPA) were locked in an intense labor dispute, negotiating for eight consecutive days, after the players opted out of the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in October 2024.

Now, the players’ union and league are touting a “transformational” deal that reflects the league’s massive growth, an enormous leap from the league’s current salary structure. ​The WNBA and the WNBPA have agreed to a verbal commitment on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to The Athletic. The regular season begins May 8.

​”This is a defining moment for women’s basketball,” Alysha Clark, WNBPA executive committee vice president, confirmed in a statement. “We are changing the economics of this game. Players sharing in the business we’ve built. Salaries that reflect our value. A system that grows with the league. These are real changes that strengthen the players, elevate the game, and make the product on the floor better.”

​Commissioner Cathy Englebert confirmed the two groups “have aligned on key elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement together.” She added, “We still need to finalize a formal term sheet, but the progress made in these discussions marks a transformative step forward for players and the league. It underscores a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game.”

​Here are the key details about the WNBA’s new CBA that you need to know.

Historic Salary Increases

After wearing “Pay Us What You Owe Us” T-shirts during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, the players will finally be getting much more of what they deserve. For the first time in league history, top “supermax” salaries are expected to exceed $1.3 million a year, a dramatic increase from $250k.

Additionally, the average player’s salary is projected to rise from $120,000 to roughly $570,000, and the base minimum for all players will now be just over $200,000, tripling the previous minimum threshold.

A New Revenue Sharing Model

One of the major sticking points during the negotiations was that the players were demanding a brand-new revenue-sharing model that was commensurate with the league’s growth. Now player salaries are directly linked to league revenue.

Although the details are being finalized, the agreement now gives the players more of the league’s revenue.

Professional Standards & Benefits

Throughout the year, the accommodations for the WNBA have been subpar at best. The players also successfully negotiated for a higher professional standard across the league. Teams will underwrite player housing with exceptions made for the league’s top-earning veterans in the later years of the deal.

Additionally, the players will now travel by charter flights, increased investment in team staffing, facilities and medical support, and there will be increased resources for parental leave and family planning.

Roster Expansion & New Teams

The tentative CBA will officially allow the league to pursue expansion. So far, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire are officially set to begin play in 2026. The expansion will be held in early April after the CBA is formally ratified.

The expansion of the league will also increase roster spots from 144 to 216 and beyond.