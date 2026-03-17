Jasmine Crockett Speaks On Her Former Security Guard Killed by Dallas SWAT

DALLAS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 27: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) with security guard known as Mike King and later identified as 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, greets supporters on February 27, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Robinson was shot and killed in a standoff with Dallas police on March 11, 2026. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images), DPD

The identity of the Black man shot and killed during a standoff with Dallas SWAT has now been confirmed. But in a shocking twist, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is coming under fire after the victim was linked back to her inner circle.

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Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, 39, was known locally for his role in the Texas law enforcement community and as a long-term security guard for the congresswoman, according to WLBT News. But things took a tragic turn on Wednesday (March 11) when local police commenced an operation near a local children’s hospital to arrest Robinson.

Dallas police caught up with the suspect at the Children’s Health Hospital, but Robinson allegedly fled into the hospital’s parking garage. Police said the security guard then barricaded himself inside his vehicle before being forced out by tear gas from officers. Dallas SWAT was also called to the scene.

Once the tear gas began, Robinson allegedly hopped out of the car and drew his gun. According to Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, the 39-year-old then aimed his weapon at SWAT, which prompted police to fire. Robinson was killed at the scene.

After confirming Robinson’s identity, police quickly linked him to Rep. Crockett’s security detail. We previously told you the Democrat was hitting the campaign trial hard ahead of the Texas Democratic primary. Robinson had been extremely visible alongside Crockett, whose Senate bid ended on March 3.

Robinson allegedly held multiple aliases, according to TMZ reported but was widely known as “Mike King” before his death. What was kept under the table, however, was the 39-year-old’s outstanding federal warrant for allegedly impersonating a police officer. CBS News Texas confirmed Robinson– under the alias “Mike King–” ran his own business hiring police officers for off‑duty jobs. But a deeper dive into Robinson revealed more about his troubled past before he built his “King” identity.

Robinson was previously arrested seven times in the Dallas area for theft between 2009 and 2012. He reportedly pled guilty to all the convictions. Federal documents also claim Robinson repeatedly drove an imitation undercover police car with license plates allegedly stolen from a military recruiting site, per CBS.

It’s unclear why Robinson changed his name or operated using different identities, but it’s under Mike King that Robinson landed his job working for Crockett. CBS reviewed documents also show a man named Mike King was paid for “security services” for the Democrat in 2025.

The congresswoman confirmed Robinson was a member of her staff in a statement on Monday (March 16). “I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others,” she said. “We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life lost. This is a tragic ending that we wish had been avoided for all.”