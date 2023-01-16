The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As one of the most important and influential figures in history, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life has been immortalized on-screen multiple times. Sometimes it’s a story about his journey to becoming the leader we all know, while other times, he appears as the catalyst for change in someone else’s story. No matter what role Dr. King takes, he is always a larger than life on-screen presence. As we celebrate his birthday, we take a look back at the on-screen portrayals of the legend.