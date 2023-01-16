The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here's our list of the amazing actors who have embodied Dr. King.

Stephanie Holland
(L to R): David Oyeowo in Selma, Clifton Powell in Selma, Lord Selma and Anthony Mackie in All the Way.
(L to R): David Oyeowo in Selma, Clifton Powell in Selma, Lord Selma and Anthony Mackie in All the Way.
Screenshot: YouTube

As one of the most important and influential figures in history, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life has been immortalized on-screen multiple times. Sometimes it’s a story about his journey to becoming the leader we all know, while other times, he appears as the catalyst for change in someone else’s story. No matter what role Dr. King takes, he is always a larger than life on-screen presence. As we celebrate his birthday, we take a look back at the on-screen portrayals of the legend.

Paul Winfield - King

“King” Movie (1978) - “Serve with Love”

Though low ratings signal that America wasn’t ready for this 1978 miniseries, that had nothing to do with Paul Winfield’s stellar performance. He and leading lady Cicely Tyson were nominated for Primtime Emmys.

James Earl Jones - Freedom to Speak

Image for article titled The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Perhaps, the least surprising name on this list is James Earl Jones. Who else has the gravitas to play MLK and Frederick Douglass in the same miniseries?

Robert Guillaume - Prince Jack

Image for article titled The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

Obviously, we all know how truly spectacular Robert Guillaume was. But when he appeared as the civil rights leader in the 1985 film about President Kennedy, it was a chance for the rest of the world to see that there was so much more to his talent than Benson.

Clifton Powell - Selma, Lord Selma

Image for article titled The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Screenshot: YouTube

Back in the day, Disney Channel used to make these original movies that taught kids about tolerance, understanding and friendship. Selma, Lord Selma follows Sheyann, played by a young Jurnee Smollett, as she becomes inspired by Dr. King, joins the movement and ends up marching with protestors on the Edmund Pettis Bridge on Bloody Sunday.

Courtney B Vance - Parting the Water

Image for article titled The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Photo: Michael Tullberg (Getty Images)

No matter what role he’s playing, Courtney B. Vance manages to bring an air of authority to his performance. The minute he shows up on-screen, he commands respect, a crucial part of playing Dr. King.

Jeffrey Wright - Boycott

Boycott - Rustin and MLK

Jeffrey Wright has the ability to find the humanity behind the larger than life characters he plays. It’s what makes him so fascinating to watch. In the movie chronicling the Montgomery Bus boycott, he shows viewers the strain the movement took on the man, not the legend.

LeVar Burton - Ali

Image for article titled The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

When real-life figures are in movies and TV series, sometimes the audience just needs an emotional connection to buy into the performance. There are very few actors who have a stronger connection with the audience than LeVar Burton.

Dexter Scott King - The Rosa Parks Story

Image for article titled The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Screenshot: The Rosa Parks Story

The Rosa Parks Story absolutely centers on Angela Bassett’s unforgettable portrayal of the civil rights icon. However, there’s a nice moment in the film where Dexter Scott beautifully honors his father with a spot on performance.

Nelsan Ellis - Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Image for article titled The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Screenshot: Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Nelsan Ellis’ appearance in The Butler isn’t long, but it’s impactful. It is his words that remind the audience how important Cecil, and other workers like him are, to our history.

David Oyelowo - Selma

Image for article titled The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Screenshot: Selma

There’s a common quality of hope that runs through all these performances, but where David Oyelowo stands out is with his brilliant combination of exhaustion and resolve. He lets us in on how hard this all is, while also making it clear he has no plans to give up.

Anthony Mackie - All the Way

Image for article titled The Best On-Screen Portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Screenshot: HBO

Sometimes Dr. King’s non-violent beliefs are mistaken for weakness. Of course, this is not at all true and Anthony Mackie gets to showcase the badass fighter beneath the icon. His refusal to settle for crumbs is an element we need to see more of in future portrayals.

