Farrah From Destiny’s Child Responds to Terrence Howard’s Dating Claims

We haven’t heard much from Farrah Franklin, the short-lived member of the popular girl group Destiny’s Child, featuring Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. But thanks to a new interview featuring “Empire” star Terrence Howard, her name is back in the headlines. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

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As we previously told you, Howard recently did an interview for the PBD Podcast, where he revealed that he passed up a romantic connection with Beyoncé and instead went for her “blue-eyed” former groupmate, whom many online speculated could be Franklin. Howard then went so far as to suggest that his pick of Franklin over Queen Bey played a part in her iconic 2005 BET Awards striptease performance of “Cater 2 U,” where she danced on Howard as some form of payback.

“I had a chance to date Beyoncé, you know, early on. We had a conversation… and I ended up talking to the other girl inside [Destiny’s Child], the girl with the blue eyes,” Howard explained. “I remember Beyoncé looking over at me, and I think that’s why she picked me to do that dance when she did the striptease dance at the BETs or whatever, to show me what I’d lost.”

Now Franklin is speaking her peace on the matter, telling PEOPLE her version of her alleged love connection with Howard. Speaking on Tuesday, she identified herself as the one Howard was talking about, but made it clear they were nothing more than friends. Franklin also kept it cute, praising the former Marvel star for his talents and asserting that she was focusing on her own life.

“I’m Farrah with the natural green eyes (not Blue lol), and I can confirm that Terrence and I had a few friendly outings—nothing romantic,” Franklin told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “We went to the studio a few times, and I will say that Terrence is super talented! I won’t speculate on anything else that was said, and as always, I wish everyone well and remain focused on my own journey.”

See what happens when you go around saying people’s names like that?! Now we have two different versions of the same story. We should all take this as a lesson to keep some things close to our chest! Some things just don’t need to be broadcast because clearly Franklin is not checking for Terrance Howard!