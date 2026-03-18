Niecy Nash-Betts Shares How She Was Saved on Her Wild Mexico Birthday Trip

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Niecy Nash-Betts at the 20th Anniversary of L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Niecy Nash-Betts isn’t often in the headlines. But that all changed on Tuesday when she revealed the surprising things that transpired during a recent birthday trip to Mexico. And you won’t believe what she has to say!

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If you didn’t know, the “Claws” star previously revealed in a post to Instagram that she, her “hersband” Jessica Betts, and family were unfortunately stuck in Puerto Vallarta in late February due to the cartel attacks that were taking place at the time. This meant fun excursions and other things were restricted during their time there, which made their eventual return to the United States that much more complicated.

“Went to celebrate my bday with family, and got caught up in cartel attacks,” she wrote in part in her post. She later added that she would do a full story time soon as there was “fear, anxiety and a few tears” present.

Now, sitting down with Keke Palmer in the latest episode of her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast, the “Grotesquerie” star is sharing a few more details about her trip that was turned upside down. Specifically, she explained how their extended stay in the city, due to cartel violence, led them to run out of necessities like food. Their initial plan was to reach out to a nearby W hotel to see if they could receive food.

“We were getting low on food where we stayed. We said, ‘Oh, well, you know what? There’s a W that we could get to in the golf cart. Let’s go over to this hotel and try to get some rations and bring them back to our spot,’”she shared.

Sadly, the hotel wasn’t as accommodating as they’d hoped, leaving Nash to figure out how to get what they needed and find a different way to access the hotel. That’s when the Emmy-winner revealed she used the generosity of strangers—specifically, a swinger couple—to help them out.

Explaining how she came around the back of the hotel, flirted and made herself friendly to the duo, Nash-Betts said: “‘Well, what room are y’all in? Where’s the party? We get the room number. We order everything that we need to take back to the house to their room because we’re not guests. And then we say, ‘No, we want to pay for it in cash.’ So it wouldn’t be on their bill when they checked out.”

She went on to suggest that she had rejected the couple’s proposition and instead thanked them for their hospitality and help in ordering what they needed. And the best part? Things went off without a hitch, and they were able to secure their necessities before eventually flying home to the U.S.

She continued, “And it was like, ‘Oh, you know, maybe next time.’ You know, and ‘thanks for the food.’ And we got out of there and they were so drunk they didn’t even know that we ordered all the stuff to their room.”

Upon Nash-Betts’ return to the U.S., she thanked those who sent well wishes, prayers and used their powerful connections to get her and her loved ones to safe territory. Watch Nash-Betts’ and Keke Palmer’s chat below.