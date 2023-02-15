Pharrell Williams Named Louis Vuitton’s New Menswear Creative Director

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton took its time to find the right person to follow in the footsteps of late designer Virgil Abloh, who passed in 2021. On Tuesday, the company announced rapper/producer Pharrell Williams as its new menswear creative director. On its official Twitter page, Louis Vuitton tweeted a picture of the Grammy-winner covered in a LV-logo blanket with the caption, “Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.”



For years, Pharrell has been considered one of hip-hop’s most creative and unique minds. His style is always unapologetically weird. Through both his music and fashion, he never strives to be like everyone else. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Williams has been a brand ambassador for Chanel, and collaborated with Louis Vuitton on aviator sunglasses, Moncler and Adidas’ Stan Smith line. He also created “the streetwear lines Billionaire Boys Club and IceCream, as well as the skincare line Humanrace.”

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO said in a statement. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Louis Vuitton’s menswear line has been without an artistic director since fashion icon, Virgil Abloh, passed away from a rare form of cancer in November 2021. Following his death, Williams paid tribute to the legend with a statement on Twitter.

“My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever,” he wrote. “Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine.”

Pharrell is the perfect choice for this position. No one will ever be able to replace Virgil, and the “Happy” singer is the kind of artist who wouldn’t even try. I expect him to blaze his own special fashion path, which also features small tributes to his predecessor.