Maria Douglas Reeve

Maria Douglas Reeve was part of a tight Black-media pack that originated in the Twin Cities, but recently the media star moved to Houston. In 2021, the veteran journalist and South Carolina native was named the Executive Editor of the Houston Chronicle. She became the first person of color to become the Editor at the publication. According to Hearst, the Houston Chronicle founded in 1901 is one of the largest newspapers in the United States, making Reeve’s position an amazing step forward in media for Black journalists. Keep it up Maria Reeve, we got your back.

