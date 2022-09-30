Fans of The Daily Show were shocked when Comedy Central announced that a little-known young South African comic would be stepping into Jon Stewart’s shoes when he walked away from the show in 2015. But since then, the world has gotten to know and love Trevor Noah.

He kept us laughing through the pandemic as he managed to make jokes out of the biggest headlines from his living room. And he’s shown us that he can host just about anything from room full of musicians at the GRAMMYs to a room full of journalists and politicians at the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

Now, as the youngest of the late night hosts prepares to step away from his night anchor desk after seven hilarious seasons, let’s take a look at the evolution of Trevor Noah.