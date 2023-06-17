I don’t know where the time has gone, but 2023 is already half over. Since the year has sped by, you may have missed a few big movies. Well, that’s not a problem, because many of the biggest releases of 2023 are now available to stream at home. Some are free with your subscription service, while others will require you to rent or buy them. Either way you can spend your summer weekends relaxing at home and watching the biggest movies of the year.
I don’t know where the time has gone, but 2023 is already half over. Since the year has sped by, you may have missed a few big movies. Well, that’s not a problem, because many of the biggest releases of 2023 are now available to stream at home. Some are free with your subscription service, while others will require you to rent or buy them. Either way you can spend your summer weekends relaxing at home and watching the biggest movies of the year.
Avatar: The Way of Water - Disney+
Yes, Avatar: The Way of Water came out at the end of 2022, but people are still obsessed with Pandora, so it remains a big hit. And just in case you haven’t heard, we’ll be reuniting with the Na’vi several times until Avatar 5 comes out in 2031.
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Amazon
The summer calendar is so jam-packed, you may have missed Keanu Reeves’ latest ultra-violent, yet highly-entertaining assassin adventure. They say it’s the last one, but I don’t believe them.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Amazon
Sometimes you just need a little silly fun to keep the kids occupied. Warning: That Super Mario Bros. theme song will be stuck in your head forever.
Fast X - Google Play, Amazon
Yes, Jason Momoa steals the movie as new villain Dante Reyes, but real fans know it’s all about family. Fast X is a Universal Pictures property, so if you’re patient, it will probably be on Peacock later in the year.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Disney+
If you’re curious about what we could possibly see in the multiverse, the third film in the Ant-Man series offers some interesting hints.
Creed III - Prime Video
Michael B. Jordan hits his actor/director phase with the latest entry in this classic franchise. There’s also a chance this is just the beginning of a more expansive universe.
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - Paramount+
Nerds rejoice! Someone is finally appreciating the captivating depth of our D&D world. Plus, Regé-Jean Page is in it, so there’s that.
Cocaine Bear - Peacock
Not every movie needs to be a critically acclaimed, award-winner. Sometimes you just want to watch a drugged out bear eat horrible people.
Missing - Netflix
This unique story of a daughter tracking down her missing mother did not get nearly enough attention at the movies. Now’s the time to check out this thriller starring Storm Reid and Nia Long.
Air - Prime Video
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in the story of how Michael Jordan helped Nike reinvent the basketball sneaker. But if we’re being honest, we’re just here for Viola Davis.
Knock at the Cabin - Peacock, Prime Video
M. Night Shyamalan can be hit or miss, but this mysterious drama had some twists and turns that were actually surprising.
Chevalier - iTunes, Google Play, Amazon
We’re all in for more Black people in period pieces and Kelvin Harrison Jr. absolutely nails every second of his performance.
A Thousand and One - Peacock
We really hope writer/director A.V. Rockwell and star Teyana Taylor are remembered during awards season, because they created a stunning, emotionally gripping piece of art in A Thousand and One.
M3GAN - Peacock, Prime Video
Look, if you want to creep yourself out with this killer doll, that’s your business. Also, this is why you can’t trust AI.