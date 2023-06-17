I don’t know where the time has gone, but 2023 is already half over. Since the year has sped by, you may have missed a few big movies. Well, that’s not a problem, because many of the biggest releases of 2023 are now available to stream at home. Some are free with your subscription service, while others will require you to rent or buy them. Either way you can spend your summer weekends relaxing at home and watching the biggest movies of the year.

