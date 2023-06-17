Avatar: The Way of Water | Mighty Clip

Yes, Avatar: The Way of Water came out at the end of 2022, but people are still obsessed with Pandora, so it remains a big hit. And just in case you haven’t heard, we’ll be reuniting with the Na’vi several times until Avatar 5 comes out in 2031.

John Wick: Chapter 4 - Amazon

John Wick: Chapter 4 - Official Clip (2023) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne

The summer calendar is so jam-packed, you may have missed Keanu Reeves’ latest ultra-violent, yet highly-entertaining assassin adventure. They say it’s the last one, but I don’t believe them.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Final Trailer

Sometimes you just need a little silly fun to keep the kids occupied. Warning: That Super Mario Bros. theme song will be stuck in your head forever.

Fast X - Google Play, Amazon

FAST X Clip - “Vault Heist Scene” (2023) Jason Momoa, Action

Yes, Jason Momoa steals the movie as new villain Dante Reyes, but real fans know it’s all about family. Fast X is a Universal Pictures property, so if you’re patient, it will probably be on Peacock later in the year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Disney+

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Disney+

Photo: Marvel Studios

If you’re curious about what we could possibly see in the multiverse, the third film in the Ant-Man series offers some interesting hints.

Creed III - Prime Video

Creed III - Prime Video

Photo: MGM Pictures

Michael B. Jordan hits his actor/director phase with the latest entry in this classic franchise. There’s also a chance this is just the beginning of a more expansive universe.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - Paramount+

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - Paramount+

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Nerds rejoice! Someone is finally appreciating the captivating depth of our D&D world. Plus, Regé-Jean Page is in it, so there’s that.

Cocaine Bear - Peacock

Cocaine Bear - Peacock

Chasing Down The Ambulance Scene - COCAINE BEAR (2023)

Not every movie needs to be a critically acclaimed, award-winner. Sometimes you just want to watch a drugged out bear eat horrible people.

Missing - Netflix

Missing - Netflix

MISSING - First 10 Minutes

This unique story of a daughter tracking down her missing mother did not get nearly enough attention at the movies. Now’s the time to check out this thriller starring Storm Reid and Nia Long.

Air - Prime Video

Air - Prime Video

Photo: Ana Carballosa

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in the story of how Michael Jordan helped Nike reinvent the basketball sneaker. But if we’re being honest, we’re just here for Viola Davis.

Knock at the Cabin - Peacock, Prime Video

Knock at the Cabin - Peacock, Prime Video

Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

M. Night Shyamalan can be hit or miss, but this mysterious drama had some twists and turns that were actually surprising.

Chevalier - iTunes, Google Play, Amazon

Chevalier - iTunes, Google Play, Amazon

Photo: Larry Horricks - ©20th Century Studios

We’re all in for more Black people in period pieces and Kelvin Harrison Jr. absolutely nails every second of his performance.

A Thousand and One - Peacock

A Thousand and One - Peacock

Photo: Aaron Ricketts/Focus Features

We really hope writer/director A.V. Rockwell and star Teyana Taylor are remembered during awards season, because they created a stunning, emotionally gripping piece of art in A Thousand and One.

M3GAN - Peacock, Prime Video

M3GAN - Peacock, Prime Video

Photo: Universal Pictures

Look, if you want to creep yourself out with this killer doll, that’s your business. Also, this is why you can’t trust AI.

