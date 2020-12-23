This Holiday Season, Try These 13 Festive Feasts and Drinks from Black Chefs

As we settle in to spend another holiday at home, it’s hard to imagine what in the world we’re supposed to cook. Are we expected to go big and bold because it’s Christmas, which should be cause for celebration? Or are we finding a place that delivers in hope that it lives up to any dwindling expectations that we have of what dinner ought to be?
Ordering in has been a way to support the chefs and restaurants that have been affected by the shit-show that is 2020. And though it has been hard for all of us to continue to find the motivation to make delicious meals for ourselves and not fall into the pattern of ordering in every night, there are still ways to support local chefs without dining out.
These Black chefs find joy in their own cooking by creating beautiful meals for their families. From James Beard Award winners to farm-to-table, the following chefs have sent in some of their favorite dishes to make around the holidays. Each side, main, dessert, and drink are simple to make and easy to share with those around you, even if it’s just yourself.
All recipes and descriptions are by the chefs.
Edouardo Jordan: Roasted Carrots in Ginger Syrup and Mushroom-Braised Greens
Roasted Carrots Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs carrots
1 piece ginger
3 tbsps golden raisins
1 bunch parsley
2 tbsps honey
2 tbsps roasted pistachios
Mushroom-Braised Greens
2 bunches collard greens or kale
1/2 lb mushrooms
1/2 oz dried Shiitake mushrooms
1 red onion
2 tbsps soy sauce
2 tbsps rice vinegar
1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
Roasted Carrots Directions
Remove the honey from the refrigerator to bring to room temperature.
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Wash and dry the fresh produce.
Peel the carrots; halve crosswise, then halve lengthwise. Transfer to a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Arrange in an even layer.
Roast 30 to 32 minutes, or until browned and tender when pierced with a fork. Remove from the oven.
Prepare the remaining ingredients
Peel the ginger; finely chop to get 2 teaspoons (you may have extra).
Roughly chop the pistachios.
Roughly chop the parsley leaves and stems.
Make the syrup & finish the carrots
Once the carrots have roasted for about 25 minutes, in a small pot (or pan), combine the chopped ginger, raisins, honey (kneading the packet before opening), a pinch of salt, and 1/4 cup of water. Cook on medium-high, stirring frequently, 4 to 5 minutes, or until thickened to a syrup-like consistency.
Transfer to a large bowl. Immediately add the roasted carrots; toss to coat. Taste, then season with salt and pepper if desired.
Serve the finished carrots garnished with the chopped pistachios and chopped parsley.
Mushroom-Braised Greens
Place the dried mushrooms in a large bowl; add 3 cups of hot water and set aside to rehydrate at least
10 minutes.
Wash and dry the fresh produce.
Halve, peel, and thinly slice the onion.
Thinly slice the fresh mushrooms.
Separate the collard green or kale leaves from the stems; discard the stems and roughly chop the leaves.
Braise the greens
Reserving the liquid, drain the rehydrated mushrooms. Transfer to a cutting board; roughly chop.
In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil on medium-high until hot.
Add the sliced onion, sliced mushrooms, and as much of the red pepper flakes as you’d like, depending on how spicy you’d like the dish to be; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes, or until slightly softened.
Add the chopped rehydrated mushrooms, reserved liquid, chopped collard greens or kale, and soy sauce. Cover the pot and cook, without stirring, 8 to 10 minutes, or until the greens are wilted.
Uncover the pot and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, 18 to 20 minutes, or until the greens are tender and the liquid is reduced in volume by half.
Turn off the heat and stir in the vinegar. Taste, then season with salt and pepper if desired. Enjoy!
Edouardo Jordan didn’t set out to become a chef until about a year after his graduation from the University of Florida when he changed tracks from sports management and enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu. With a non-traditional path to the kitchen, his first culinary job was as a server, then a chocolatier assistant, then the fry guy at a Mexican restaurant as his first kitchen job. Eventually, he climbed his way to being the chef de cuisine at Bar Sajor in 2015, he opened his first restaurant in Seattle, Salare. Salare takes influences from France, Italy, the American south, and the Caribbean and has become one of Seattle’s hottest restaurants. In 2017, he opened his second restaurant, JuneBaby, where the mission of “Food with Roots” is front and center EJ was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2016, has been named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chef of 2016, Salare was listed as a best new restaurant in America in 2016 by Eater National, and is a 2017 James Beard Award finalist.
From Marisa: “I love traditional black-eyed peas and they are a must for New Years’ Day. With so many people going plant-based these days, I’m often asked for a vegan version so here it is! This meatless option is simmered in a rich vegetable broth and seasoned with plenty of onion and thyme.”
Marisa is a registered dietitian nutritionist, communications, and culinary nutrition expert. Her integrative and practical approach to food and wellness with science-based nutrition advice is regularly featured in leading media outlets including CNN, Women’s Health, Vogue, Prevention, and many more. Before launching her consultancy, Marisa worked as an outpatient dietitian, corporate nutritionist for a restaurant chain, and managed the employee worksite nutrition program at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). She now spends her days doing a variety of work in front of and behind the camera as a media dietitian, on-camera talent, and content creator at MarisaMoore.com.
“Soup joumou is the soup of Independence, the soup of remembrance, and the soup that celebrates the new year. The soul-warming dish commemorates January 1, 1804, the date of Haiti’s liberation from France. The soup was once a delicacy reserved for white enslavers but forbidden to the enslaved people who cooked it. After Independence, Haitians took to eating it to celebrate the world’s first and only successful revolution of enslaved people resulting in an independent nation.”
Active Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Yield: 6-8 servings
Ingredients
1 lb Kabocha squash or Caribbean pumpkin, peeled and chopped
8 cups water
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 celery stalk, chopped
1 large onion, chopped
2 potatoes, chopped
½ lb cabbage, chopped
1 turnip, diced
2 carrots, chopped
2 leeks or scallions, chopped
1 cup sweet corn, fresh or canned
1 tbsp chopped parsley
1 whole scotch bonnet pepper or other spicy pepper
¼ lb pasta (optional)
1 tbsp lime juice
2 whole cloves
1 can (12 oz) whole coconut milk
salt & pepper
thyme
splash of sweetener (optional)
* The squash and hot peppers are essential ingredients. All other ingredients can be substituted with similar vegetables that are locally available.
Directions
Coat the squash/pumpkin in oil and roast until golden brown and tender. Simultaneously, in a separate pan, roast the remaining vegetables (except corn, parsley, hot pepper) in oil and a bit of salt until golden and tender. Blend the cooked squash with coconut milk in a blender or food processor. Mix squash-coconut milk with the water and bring to a low boil. Add the roasted vegetables and the corn, parsley, and hot pepper. Add spices to taste. Cook for 15-20 minutes to blend the flavors. If you are using pasta, add it when there are 10 remaining minutes of cook time.
In a pot, add the canola oil and sauté the mushrooms on high heat. Cook the mushrooms in an even layer to prevent it from steaming (cook in batches if necessary). Season with salt and pepper and cook until lightly caramelized. Remove and reserve for later.
Let the pot cool until medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for about 5-6 minutes, or until soft and translucent.
Add the chicken stock, diced chicken, rice, mushrooms, and bay leaves. Bring to a simmer and cook until the rice is cooked, about 20 - 25 minutes.
Remove from the heat. Add the thyme sprigs and steep for 5 minutes. Remove from the soup and discard.
Stir in the herbs. Season with salt and lemon juice. Serve hot.
Aretah Ettarh is a Nigerian American born and raised in New Jersey. While attending the University of Delaware studying Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management, she discovered a passion for cooking and restaurants. After graduating, she attended the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, where she earned a certificate in the Accelerated Culinary Arts Program. Upon graduation, she moved back to New York and trained in Michelin-starred restaurants, most recently being sous chef at Gramercy Tavern.
Canieka Fleming: Sage and Pomegranate Sweet Potato Soufflé
Ingredients
2 large orange-fleshed sweet potatoes
4 large eggs, at room temperature
2 teaspoons butter, at room temperature
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 teaspoons sugar, granulated
¼ cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
1 pinch cayenne pepper in your
1 teaspoon sage, rough chop or to taste
4 tablespoon pomegranate seeds
4 large fried sage leaves
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet, prick with the tip of a knife and roast until very soft, about 20-25 minutes.
Let sweet potatoes cool briefly until safe to handle. While warm, halve and scoop potatoes into a bowl and mash until slightly smooth. Mix in the butter until melted.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fº (220 degrees Cº) and generously coat four 5-ounce ramekins with pan spray or oil.
Separate egg whites and yolks into 2 mixing bowls.
Transfer 1 cup of the mashed sweet potatoes into egg yolks bowl. Add brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar, heavy cream, salt, cayenne, and chopped sage. Whisk until smooth.
With a clean whisk, beat egg whites until frothy. Add a pinch of salt and 1 teaspoon of sugar finish beating until soft peaks.
Transfer 1/2 of the egg whites to the sweet potato mixture. Fold in with a spatula gently until most of the egg whites. Add the remaining egg whites and 1/2 tablespoon pomegranate seeds to the mixture and fold in very gently, turning the bowl and scraping the sides, until whites are mostly blended in; a few streaks should still be visible.
Gently spoon sweet potato mixture into the ramekins. Place evenly on a baking sheet and gently top each ramekin with 1/2 tablespoon of pomegranate seeds.
Bake until fully inflated and browned, about 15 minutes. Garnish with sage. Unmold or serve in ramekins.
Canieka Fleming is a farm-to-table private chef passionate about simple, innovative dishes that empower people to discover thier love for fresh ingredients. Her passion led her to create a private chef and lifestyle service committed to providing consistent, fresh and delicious meals.
Hannah Bronfman: Spice-Rubbed Salmon with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce
For the salmon
₁/4 cup olive oil
4 salmon steaks, skin on
Finely grated zest of 1 orange
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
1 teaspoon powdered garlic
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
₁/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 lemon, sliced (the one you zested is perfect, see above)
For the sauce
1 cup plain Greek yogurt or plain coconut yogurt
Juice of 1 lemon
₁/4 cup minced fresh dill
₁/4 cup minced fresh mint
₁/4 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 shallot, minced
1 Persian cucumber, peeled and diced (about ₁/2 cup)
Salt
Directions
Makes 4 generous servings
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly oil a shallow baking dish with half the olive oil and set the salmon steaks in the dish. Drizzle the remaining oil over the top of the salmon.
In a small bowl, combine the orange and lemon zests, garlic, paprika, sea salt, black pepper, and cinnamon.
When well combined, pat onto both sides of the salmon.
Top the salmon with the lemon slices (they add flavor and protect the spices from burning), and bake, uncovered, for about 20 minutes.
While the salmon is baking, make the sauce: Put all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together until well combined. Taste, and season with salt as needed.
Serve the salmon steaks with about ¼ cup of herb sauce per serving
Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) is a DJ/Producer, On-camera Personality, Entrepreneur and Beauty Expert with a passion for fashion, health and wellness. She is the founder of HBFIT, a unique destination to explore all things health, beauty and fitness. In January of 2019, she released her first book, “Do What Feels Good” by publishing house Harper Wave. Bronfman currently serves as a global brand ambassador for Adidas.
Chef Lovely: Roasted Chicken with Pomegranate Molasses Glaze
Ingredients
1 4 lb chicken
1 head of garlic, cut in half
6 sprigs fresh rosemary
1 cup pomegranate molasses
1/2 cup honey or date syrup
8 tablespoon unsalted butter
Salt & Pepper
Rosemary sprigs and pomegranate for garnish
Directions
Pat chicken dry with a paper towel
Rub outside of chicken with 2 tablespoons of butter
Place 4 tablespoons of butter under the skin (breast) and massage it in
Season chicken with salt and pepper (inside cavity and on the skin)
Stuff cavity with garlic and 6 rosemary sprigs
Place chicken in a preheated 400° oven for about 30-35 min
In a small saucepot over low heat, whisk together molasses, honey, 2 tablespoons of butter, and a pinch of salt until all ingredients are well combined. Turn off heat and put on the lid.
Remove chicken from oven, with a pastry brush, glaze the chicken with half of the molasses mixture.
Place the chicken back in the oven for another 15-20 minutes
Remove from oven, glaze with remaining half of molasses mixture. Remove garlic and rosemary from cavity
Place the chicken on a cutting board, let rest for about 20 minutes before carving
Garnish with fresh-cut pomegranate and fresh rosemary springs
CLT’s (Chef Lovely Tips)
Add a sprig of rosemary and 1 smashed garlic clove to your glaze for an extra punch of flavor
Bring the chicken to room temperature by removing it from the refrigerator one hour before you begin cooking
Plain molasses will work with this recipe. To replace the acidity the pomegranate molasses has, add in the juice of half a lemon or orange to the glaze
Chef Connie “Lovely” Jackson brings the fun with recipes that are perfect for entertaining and celebrating festive occasions. “Lovely Bites” is produced for OWN by FishBowl Worldwide Media. Read more here.
Prep time: 35 minutes Cooking time: Approximately 4 hours Total time: 4.5 hours
Ingredients 2 pounds short ribs bone-in, prepped from the butcher 1⁄4 cup olive oil plus 3 tablespoons 2 cups dry red wine (Pinot Noir or Merlot) 1 quart veal stock 3 cinnamon sticks 3 bay leaves 3 oranges, quartered 1 bunch thyme 1 bunch parsley 1 jalapeno, chopped with seeds
Directions Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F.
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Once the oil begins to shimmer add the short rib in a single layer and season with salt and pepper. Sear the meat until lightly browned on all sides, turning with long tongs, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer meat to a plate.
Deglaze the pot with the red wine, making sure to bring up the brown bits of fond from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Return the short ribs back to the pot and lower the heat to medium. Add in the veal stock, 3 cups of water, cinnamon sticks, bay leaves, oranges, thyme, parsley, and jalapeno. Season generously with pepper. Cook for 2-3 hours.
JJ Johnson is a James Beard Award-winning chef best known for his barrier-breaking cuisine connecting the foodways of West Africa and Asia to the Americas. Chef JJ’s signature style of combining culturally relevant ingredients with his classically trained cooking and global point of view was inspired by the Caribbean tastes he grew up with, combined with inspiration from his travels. JJ and his hospitality group Ingrained Hospitality Concepts, LLC opened FIELDTRIP, a quick-casual rice bowl shop located in Harlem that highlights rice traditions from around the world with globally-inspired flavors and techniques. The restaurant now has 4 locations across New York. JJ is a Chef on Buzzfeed’s Tasty platform, a Mastercard Ambassador, and a television host on Just Eats with Chef JJ airing for its second season on TV One’s Network Cleo TV. He is a Forbes 30 Under 30, Eater Young Gun, and has been featured on NBC TODAY, GMA, Food and Wine, Esquire magazine, and the New York Times chose Fieldtrip as a Critic’s Pick for the Hungry City Column. Chef JJ published his award-winning first cookbook in spring 2018, “Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day” (Flatiron Books). He serves on the James Beard Impact Programs Advisory Committee and sits on the junior board of Food Bank for New York City, taking action to end hunger.
About an hour before cooking, remove the roast from the refrigerator to allow it to come to room temperature.
Rub canola oil over the prime rib then generously season it with salt and pepper.
Heat a cast-iron skillet to medium-high.
Once hot. Place the prime rib fat side up in the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes. Repeat for all three sides except the fat cap. Depending on the size/shape of your prime rib you may need to use barbecue tongs to hold it upright as you brown the sides.
Remove from the pan and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 325º.
Keeping the meat juices in the pan, reduce heat to medium and add the olive oil and butter. Once the butter has melted add the herbs and garlic. Cook for about one minute, stirring occasionally. Spoon the contents into a bowl.
Place the prime rib on a roasting rack and pan fat side up. Brush the egg whites on all sides of the prime rib and then rub/pat the herbs and garlic all over.
Place the prime rib in the oven on the middle rack. Cook for 30 minutes then rotate so the side facing the back of the oven is now facing the front.
Cook for another 45 minutes and rotate again, checking the temperature. For medium-rare an internal temp of 120 means it’s time to remove from the oven as the roast will continue to cook while resting.
Checking every 15 minutes or so remove the roast from the oven once the internal temp reaches 120º. For medium, leave in the oven until internal temp reaches 125º-130º. Place it on a cutting board to rest, uncovered, for about 20 minutes. Slice to the desired thickness and enjoy.
Born and raised in Detroit Michigan, I grew up watching my mother in the kitchen and my father on the grill and as a young child developed a love for cooking.
After years of cooking for friends and family, and with no formal training I decided to make my passion for cooking more than just a hobby. Cook Drank Eat began as a way to promote my personal chef services and pop-up events and eventually evolved into an ever-growing social media enterprise. My goal with CDE is to push the envelope of cooking videos by incorporating both music and humor into videos that entertain as well as instruct.
Making a cake for company can seem daunting but my version of a classic Black Forest Cake can actually be completed in under an hour — and the components are perfect for making ahead and putting together when you’re ready!
Ingredients
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 cup hot water
1 cup cold water
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 eggs
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
Cherry Kirsch Compote (recipe below)
Microwave Chocolate Ganache (recipe below)
Cherry Cream (recipe below)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Lightly grease a half-sheet pan (17”x12”) and line with parchment paper, then lightly spray the parchment paper with baking spray. Set aside.
In small pan, mix cocoa powder and hot water. Bring to a boil, then add the cold water, blending well. Set aside.
Cream the sugar and butter, then beat in the vanilla. Add the eggs, one at a time, until incorporated. Add the flour, baking soda, and baking powder, then pour in the cocoa mixture. Beat for 2 minutes on high speed until completely blended with no visible streaks.
Pour the batter into the prepared sheet pan, spreading evenly, and bake at 375°F for 20 minutes. Do not overbake.
Place a sheet of parchment paper on the countertop and invert the baked cake on top of it, removing the parchment paper that lined the sheet pan and is now visible on the top of the inverted cake. Spread the Cherry Kirsch Compote (minus 1/2 cup that was reserved for the Cherry Cream) evenly across the cake. Grasp the parchment paper on the edges to help roll the cake into a log from the short end, place on a serving platter, and set aside.
When ready to serve, pour the Microwave Dark Chocolate Ganache over the top of the cake, spreading it smoothly with an offset spatula and allowing it to drip down the sides of the cake. Serve each individual piece with a large spoonful of the Cherry Cream on top.
Cherry Kirsch Compote
Makes 2.5 cups
2 cups frozen dark cherries, defrosted
1 cup seedless raspberry jam
1/4 cup kirschwasser
2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch of coarse salt
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until fruit is soft and mixture is thickened, about 10 minutes. Allow to cool completely; reserve 1/2 cup of the cooled compote for the Cherry Cream. Compote can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Microwave Dark Chocolate Ganache
Makes about 2 cups
2 cups dark chocolate chips
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon instant espresso
Place chocolate chips and heavy cream in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute, then stir and microwave in 10 second increments until all the chocolate is melted. Remove and add the instant espresso, and whisk together until completely smooth. Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one week and reheated as necessary.
Cherry Cream
Makes about 1.5 cups
1/2 cup heavy cream, chilled
1/2 cup sour cream, chilled
1 scant teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup Cherry Kirsch Compote (see recipe)
Place heavy cream, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and whip on medium-high until soft peaks begin to form. Can be stored at this point in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours by placing in a fine-mesh strainer set over a bowl. When ready to serve the cake, gently fold the compote into the prepared whipped cream, then dollop a generous spoonful onto each slice of cake.
Carla Hall has a multi-platform deal with Food Network, developing and starring in programs for both the network and app. She co-hosted ABC’s Emmy award-winning, popular lifestyle series “The Chew” for 7 years, and has served as a Culinary Contributor to “Good Morning America”. Hall is also the author of several cookbooks, including 2018’s Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, which received an NAACP Image Awards nomination.
Anela Malik: Matcha White Chocolate Chip Sourdough Discard Cookies
These perfectly soft cookies use sourdough starter discard so you can prevent waste while enjoying some home-baked treats. This recipe is also very versatile. Don’t have matcha or only have dark chocolate chips? That works too. Omit the matcha, swap the chocolate — they’re still delicious.
Anela Malik is the founder of Feed The Malik, a food blog, digital marketing, and advocacy business that focuses on telling complex, diverse stories through food. She is a sourdough baker, cat mom, and avid reader who has been featured in and written for numerous publications including The Washington Post. Anela is best known for her work to promote Black-owned restaurants in the DC region and recently took her business full-time.
My late grandmother Tina had a reputation for being an incredible baker and cook, and anyone who knew her would tell you that her cakes were pure magic. She had an arsenal of legendary cakes (I absolutely LOVED her coconut cake!), but this pound cake is my favorite; it’s classic, simple and seems to appeal to most tastes. If you want to impress yourself (or others), hook this one up. You can serve it glazed (pictured) or unglazed...it’s also very nice with fresh berries or a warm fruit compote.
I prefer a plain vanilla cake, but you can add your own flavoring in place of the vanilla extract. Almond and lemon are good choices. Also, using cake flour is HIGHLY recommended for a light,
fluffy cake. All-purpose flour tends to produce more dense cakes.
NOTE: This cake is glazed with lemon and powdered sugar. It is totally skippable but it is quite nice for a tart bite. To make the glaze, start with about a cup of powdered sugar then add 2 tablespoons of FRESH lemon juice, whisk and incorporate. Add more lemon juice, tablespoon by tablespoon, until the consistency is smooth and pourable. Spoon over the cooled poundcake.
Ingredients:
3 cups cake flour
3 cups sugar
8oz package of Philadelphia Cream Cheese
1lb. (4 sticks) butter
1tsp vanilla extract
6 eggs
Instructions:
Pre-heat oven to 350F.
Butter a bundt pan and set aside.
Cream the butter with the sugar and then add the cream cheese and continue to cream the three ingredients together. Splash in the vanilla extract, or your extract of choice.
Once the mix is properly blended, add flour, ONE CUP AT A TIME, to ensure that all the flour gets thoroughly incorporated. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the flour down the sides of the bowl and ensure that everything is mixed evenly.
Once the flour is thoroughly mixed, add in the eggs, ONE BY ONE, only adding another egg if the previous egg is thoroughly incorporated. Do not worry if the cake batter seems really thick, it should be.
Fill your greased bundt pan with the cake mix and bake it in the center of your over. Remember to periodically rotate your cake, as most ovens bake unevenly. Baking time will vary depending on where you live and how your oven operates, but this cake typically takes 45+ minutes.
You will know your cake is done when a golden top forms and a butter knife comes out clean when you stick it in the cake.
Once the cake has cooled, you can choose to glaze, if that’s your thing. Try slices of this in the morning with some coffee. Happy Holidays!
- Chef Santana
I went to culinary school at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York and I worked in a few restaurants around the city. I also interned at TastingTable, a food media company, which opened up a lot of food media freelancing gigs and opportunities in NY. I was fortunate enough to win an episode of Food Network’s “Chopped” and expand into working for myself as a full time, freelance chef. Somehow shortly after my “Chopped” win, I wound up getting cast in a primary role in both seasons of the Spike Lee led Netflix series, “She’s Gotta Have It”. You couldn’t make the story up, how I landed that role.
I continued to cook, and act on the side for years and since 2018, I have been splitting my life between my homebase of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Brooklyn. I am influenced by food from all over the world, particularly Asia and the Caribbean and also appreciate cooking for different dietary needs. I currently offer cooking lessons, exclusive recipes on my Patreon page (patreon.com/illcooklikeyourmother), catering, private dinners, infused dinners, etc.
This is a flavorful, medium ABV cocktail designed for easy responsible *wink* drinking.
Ingredients
0.75 oz Averna
0.75 oz Domaine Canton
0.25 oz Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey
0.25 oz Angostura Bitters
0.50 oz Fig Syrup (recipe below)
Fig Syrup
1/2 cup dehydrated figs
1 cup turbinado sugar
2 cups hot water
Cinnamon, all-spice, nutmeg
Directions
Combine dehydrated figs and hot water. Let sit 24 hrs or until figs have reconstituted themselves.
In a pot bring the figs and water to a medium boil. Add sugar, spices and heat until sugar has completely dissolved. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature and strain.
Phil Ingram is originally from Chicago and now lives in St. Louis with his two kids, Ella and Emory. He has designed and managed bar programs throughout St Louis, beginning with Riddles Café—one of the city’s very first farm-to-table restaurants. His specialty is creating no-waste bar programs. Ingram has worked with numerous James Beard Nominated chefs including Michael Galina (Vicia); Gerard Craft (Niche & Sardella); Ben Poremba (olia/elia & Old Standard); Patrick Connelley (basso).
