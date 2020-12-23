This Holiday Season, Try These 13 Festive Feasts and Drinks from Black Chefs

Santana Caress Benitez: Grandma Tina’s Pound Cake

Photo : Santana Caress Benitez

My late grandmother Tina had a reputation for being an incredible baker and cook, and anyone who knew her would tell you that her cakes were pure magic. She had an arsenal of legendary cakes (I absolutely LOVED her coconut cake!), but this pound cake is my favorite; it’s classic, simple and seems to appeal to most tastes. If you want to impress yourself (or others), hook this one up. You can serve it glazed (pictured) or unglazed...it’s also very nice with fresh berries or a warm fruit compote.

I prefer a plain vanilla cake, but you can add your own flavoring in place of the vanilla extract. Almond and lemon are good choices. Also, using cake flour is HIGHLY recommended for a light,

Photo : Santana Caress Benitez

fluffy cake. All-purpose flour tends to produce more dense cakes.

NOTE: This cake is glazed with lemon and powdered sugar. It is totally skippable but it is quite nice for a tart bite. To make the glaze, start with about a cup of powdered sugar then add 2 tablespoons of FRESH lemon juice, whisk and incorporate. Add more lemon juice, tablespoon by tablespoon, until the consistency is smooth and pourable. Spoon over the cooled poundcake.

Ingredients:

3 cups cake flour



3 cups sugar

8oz package of Philadelphia Cream Cheese



1lb. (4 sticks) butter



1tsp vanilla extract



6 eggs



Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 350F.



Butter a bundt pan and set aside.



Cream the butter with the sugar and then add the cream cheese and continue to cream the three ingredients together. Splash in the vanilla extract, or your extract of choice.



Once the mix is properly blended, add flour, ONE CUP AT A TIME, to ensure that all the flour gets thoroughly incorporated. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the flour down the sides of the bowl and ensure that everything is mixed evenly.



Once the flour is thoroughly mixed, add in the eggs, ONE BY ONE, only adding another egg if the previous egg is thoroughly incorporated. Do not worry if the cake batter seems really thick, it should be.



Fill your greased bundt pan with the cake mix and bake it in the center of your over. Remember to periodically rotate your cake, as most ovens bake unevenly. Baking time will vary depending on where you live and how your oven operates, but this cake typically takes 45+ minutes.



You will know your cake is done when a golden top forms and a butter knife comes out clean when you stick it in the cake.



Once the cake has cooled, you can choose to glaze, if that’s your thing. Try slices of this in the morning with some coffee. Happy Holidays!



- Chef Santana



I went to culinary school at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York and I worked in a few restaurants around the city. I also interned at TastingTable, a food media company, which opened up a lot of food media freelancing gigs and opportunities in NY. I was fortunate enough to win an episode of Food Network’s “Chopped” and expand into working for myself as a full time, freelance chef. Somehow shortly after my “Chopped” win, I wound up getting cast in a primary role in both seasons of the Spike Lee led Netflix series, “She’s Gotta Have It”. You couldn’t make the story up, how I landed that role.

I continued to cook, and act on the side for years and since 2018, I have been splitting my life between my homebase of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Brooklyn. I am influenced by food from all over the world, particularly Asia and the Caribbean and also appreciate cooking for different dietary needs. I currently offer cooking lessons, exclusive recipes on my Patreon page (patreon.com/illcooklikeyourmother), catering, private dinners, infused dinners, etc.

Instagram:@santanacaress